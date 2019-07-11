On My Pinboard: Dr Jayanta Kumar Das

Dr Jayanta Kumar Das is a sitar, surbahar and rudraveena artist. He is trained under many renowned musicians including his father Sripati Das, brother Ganesh Chandra Das, Ustad Imrat Khan and Pandit Ritwik Sanyal.

Jayanta is a national scholar, and got a post-graduate degree from the Ravindra Bharati University with a gold medal. He received his doctorate from Bangalore University for his research in music. He was a lecturer-performer of Indian music in the University of California, where he has given many lecture demonstrations. He works as a staff artiste with All Indian Radio, Bengaluru.

Jayanta has been honoured with awards by the West Bengal Music Academy and Sangeetha Krupa Kuteera. He is also the recepient of the Aryabhata award. He has performed across India and the US. He recently played in a rare jugalbandi---rudra veena and vocal dhrupad--- on DD Chandana.

Inspiration

Ustad Vilayat Khan

“When I started learning music, my inspiration was Ustad Vilayat Khan. He was an exponent of sitar. My father Sripati Das was an academic teacher for him. His work is an inspiration to me. I have also learned Rudra veena from my father. Getting to know more about his dhrupad style was learning for me.”

Travel

Madikeri

“Locally, I like travelling to Madikeri. It is a serene place making it an ideal place for practising music. I also lived in the United States for a few years. During my stay, I had the opportunity to travel across the country. Beverly Hills remains my favourite destination there.”

Music

Naadamaya Ee Loka

‘The song ‘Naadamaya Ee Lokavella’ from the movie ‘Jeevana Chaitra’ starring Dr Rajkumar is a favourite. I am also very fond of Pandit Jasraj’s singing, and of course, Vilayat Khan’s music.”

Movie

The Terminator

“The Terminator by James Cameron and ‘Under Siege’ starring Steven Seagal are favourites. Being a science student, I love sci fi films. In Hindi, ‘Sparsh’ (1980) remains an all-time favourite. In Kannada, ‘Bangaarada Manushya’ is a favourite.”

Food

Jowar roti

“I enjoy South Indian and Chinese cuisines. I travel across Karnataka often and I relish ‘jolada roti’, a speciality of North Karnataka, ‘bendekai palya’ and ‘chutney pudi’ the most. Besides rasgulla, ‘mishti doi’ topped with mangoes is my favourite sweet.”