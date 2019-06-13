On My Pinboard: Gurukiran

Kolle Nannanne’ fame Gurukiran is a well-known music director in the Kannada film industry. He started off his musical career in 1994 as an assistant to music director V Manohar. The film ‘A’ was his first project as a music director.

Gurukiran has many State and other awards to his credit.

‘Kannallu Neenene’, ‘Bandal Badaayi’, ‘Hodi Maga’, ‘Chamundi Taayi Aane’, ‘Ko Ko Ko Koli’, ‘Kaalavannu Thadeyoru’ and ‘Bin Laden’ are some of his notable songs.



Music

Sonu Nigam

“As music is my hobby and profession, I listen to anything and everything. I do not have a particular go-to genre. Among singers, Sonu Nigam, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Shreya Ghoshal and Rajesh Krishnan have always remained my favourites.

Among the newcomers, Armaan Malik is doing a good job. I also like the old classics of AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja and Hamsalekha.”

Film

Kesari

“There’s no particular film genre that I like; I watch anything that interests me. ‘Kesari’ was the last film I watched and I loved it. When we compare films earlier and now, there’s a change in the pattern of storytelling.

Stories were very predictable back then; we now have a lot of experimental films. I also don’t have a favourite actor. My likes change according to performances.”

Travel

Bermuda

“I love travelling. Among the places I have gone to, Bermuda remains my favourite. It has retained its raw nature and does not have the hustle and bustle of a usual city. I do not get a lot of weekends as my work schedules are never fixed. Hence, I make sure to plan a quick trip with my family whenever I am free.

One thing I have observed and feel sad about is that Indian tourism isn’t doing well, despite having such masterpieces like Hampi, Belur, Halebeedu and Shravanabelagola. Places like these have to be promoted well.”

Books

“I read a lot of Kannada detective novels as a kid. After getting into this profession, music has taken over my entire life. I do not read at all now.”

Inspiration

Nature

“Nature is my inspiration. It has a direct effect on our mood and being a music composer, I know how important it is to set your mood right while working. I also get inspired looking at people who have achieved something in their lives.