On my pinboard: Mrinal Dutt

Actor Mrinal Dutt claim to fame was Pradeep Sarkar’s webseries ‘Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala’. His role garnered him a lot of appreciation.

He was next seen in the psychological thriller series ‘Hello Mini’ which is based on Novoneel Chakraborty’s ‘Marry Me Stranger’. The series, produced by Goldie Behl, can be viewed on MX Player. Mrinal plays a lead role in the series.

He will soon be seen in director Shaad Ali’s next, ‘Pavan Pooja’. He also plays a significant role in the recently released Netflix original comedy-drama ‘Upstarts’. All three of these projects have unique content and an ensemble cast. Apart from acting, Mrinal enjoys travelling and works hard towards staying fit. His social media accounts stand proof to both these passions.

(As told to Tini Sara Anien)

Actor

Irrfan Khan

“I recently saw the film ‘Wave’, which stars my favorite actor Sterling K Brown. They are so many great actors and it is hard to name one; Irrfan Khan, Christian Bale, Joaquin

Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal, Om Puri and Randeep Hooda are favourites, among others.”

Travel

Prague

“I am fascinated with travel. It is as important to me as work. I want to travel to a lot of places. My list of favourite destinations include Prague, South America, and Japan. Different aspects of different places attract me.”

Music

Thom Yorke

“I listen to all genres of music. Some of my top picks are Thom Yorke of Radiohead, and the Sufi singer Abida Parveen. I have been fortunate enough to grow up hearing ace musicians and singers. My favourite songs are usually the ones that have the ability to move me. These are the ones I have some sort of an emotional connect with.”

Inspiration

Everyone

“Inspiration comes from many places. Anybody who is doing something beyond their limits inspires me. I am inspired by anyone, be it a sportsman, actor, filmaker or scientist, who overcome hardships and fight hard to get what they want.”

Food

Pizza

“I am not a fussy eater at all. I make sure I burn out the calories, one way or the other. I love eating healthy food, but I don’t stop myself from eating what I want to. I love pizza, it uplifts me. But my true weakness is ‘Dal makhani’ and ‘Lacha paratha’.”

Book

‘A Book of Simple Living’

“I don’t have a favorite writer as I read anything and everything which grabs my attention. I try to read as much as I can. One of my favourites is ‘A Book of Simple Living’ by Ruskin bond. I try to set my mornings aside to read, though I am more of a film buff.”