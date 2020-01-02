On my pinboard: Shanvi Srivastava

Shanvi Srivastava is an actor and model from Varansi. She made her debut in 2012 with the Telugu film ‘Lovely’ when she was still studying. Her Kannada debut happened in 2014 with the horror comedy film ‘Chandralekha’. Saying that Sandalwood has given her love and respect, she adds that she is also grateful to the industry for accepting her as she is.

Her latest project is the film ‘Avane Srimannarayana’ (ASN), in which she is playing the role of Lakshmi. She stars opposite Rakshit Shetty in the film, which has been released in five languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Travel destination

Antarctic Circle

I’ve not travelled to even 10 per cent of the world so I can’t say I have a favourite destination. I’d like to travel all over the world for sure. I have seen the Northern Lights in the Arctic Circle and the experience was magical, I’d love to see their counterpart, the Southern Lights (in the Antarctic Circle).

Inspiration

Mother and sister

I look up to my mother and sister; I’ve seen them struggle and win against all odds. They are unafraid to go against the world to get what they want. When it comes to the industry, I would say Rakshit Shetty, Sachin and everyone involved in ASN have inspired me greatly. They make movies not for the money, but for the love of cinema.

Book

Shiva Trilogy

Currently, I’m loving the Shiva trilogy by Amish. That being said I’m not an avid reader, even though I want to be. I only picked up my first book at 22, and it was something so spiritual that I lost interest. Then at 25, I was given The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho and that was what got me into reading. Now I pick up every book I come across. In fact it was the ASN crew that introduced me to the Shiva trilogy.

Food

Nati Koli curry and Neer Dosa

When I’m in Bengaluru I can never resist a good Nati Koli curry and Neer Dosa. I love experimenting with my food choices and I’m open to everything. I make it a point to try the local cuisine everywhere I travel to. My favourite cuisines are Thai and Mexican.

Music

A R Rahman

A R Rahman is an all-time favourite. I lean towards romantic songs, as I really like the vibe. In terms of global music, I'm a huge fan of Ed Sheeran. I also like the indie music genre, with Prateek Kuhad being my top pick.