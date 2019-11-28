On my pinboard - Vinayak Joshi

Vinayak Joshi has come a long way from his appearance as a child artiste in ‘Nammoora Mandara Hoove’. Once a radio jockey, he is now into multiple activities, which include giving TED talks and

running marathons.

As an actor, he appeared in Kannada films like ‘Laali’, ‘Appu’, ‘Minchina Ota’, ‘Raju Kannada Medium’ and ‘Jaguar’ opposite actor Nikhil Gowda. His last project was ‘Joshelay’, a web series, which featured 28 real stories.

Vinayak narrates the stories, using the old radio technique and with running as a format. He ran 500 km in 50 days to complete the series.

Author

Amish Tripathi

“I am a slow reader but I prefer to read fiction and books that highlight progressive ideas. I’ve enjoyed reading ‘The Immortals of Meluha’ by Amish Tripathi. This was my first big read. Since then, I have collected a vast library of books. I read when I travel. I believe reading helps

transform your thoughts.

I also follow the works of some Kannada authors very closely. Jayanth Kaikini and Poornachandra Tejaswi top the list. Their works

are easy to read and provoke you into thinking beyond the printed word.”

Travel

Thailand

“I have visited about 21 countries. But Thailand in particular and east Asia in general are my favourites. I also hope to explore every nook and corner of India. In fact, I always wanted to live a nomadic life and move around the country, clicking beautiful landscapes all the while.”

Music

Bhimsen Joshi

“I listen to all kinds of tracks, right from Bhimsen Joshi to Michael Jackson. I listen to songs by the band ‘Above and Beyond’ all the time. These have been my companions in all the 100 plus runs and marathons that I have done over the last 10 years. I don’t really need an excuse to listen to music. I do it all the time. I have a good ear for music.”

Inspiration

Gary Vaynerchuk aka GaryVee

“GaryVee (entrepreneur, author and speaker), has inspired me to move away from just being a host to a public speaker. Also, my mother inspired me to be humble and my gurus taught me to push my limits. Sometimes, it surprises me how the ordinary people around me inspire me to do better. My inspiration for life is fuelled by the story of Lord Shiva. He has helped me believe in myself.”

Food

Paneer

“I don’t mind anything that is vegetarian. South Indian cuisine is my staple, though it is difficult to get many options for a vegetarian. My mother makes the best dosa and I enjoy it the best when it is straight out of the pan. Also, paneer is a favourite because it helps me get the required protein. I can eat paneer three times a day and still crave for more.”