Online apps can aid budding artists

Art is a daunting field for many; the world of brushes, palettes and canvases can seem especially intimidating to beginners but thankfully, there are plenty of online apps which promise to initiate you into this rewarding pastime.

Digital learning offers one the convenience of learning at their own pace and on their own timings. One doesn’t have to step out of their house (a blessing in a place like Bengaluru) and can customise the courses (or the videos they watch) to make them as general or as specific as possible.

The downside? A lit-up screen is not exactly a great motivator and YouTube videos or digital courses can’t identify an individual’s strengths and weaknesses.

So can one depend on apps to learn art? Yes and no, say city-based artists.

‘e-learning is helpful, much more easier’

Murali Krishna, who has been painting for almost 20 years now, says you don’t have to go in search of a good teacher like earlier times; they now come to you.

“You can now pursue any skill that you want, from charcoal sketching to learning how to make an animated movie — there are experts online who will guide you and will significantly cut short your learning curve. Many a time, a single video, audio or podcast can bring immense clarity and understanding on the subject and the exact steps you need to take next,” he says.

He adds that e-learning declutters the learning process by removing unnecessary interactions, thereby keeping the focus on the subject.

“Personally, I have learnt so much online — how to improve my craft and also how to teach and communicate with my students better, by watching others do it online,” Murali adds.

He goes on to note that aspiring creators and artists also have an incredible support system online. You can not only learn art online but you can also showcase your work, engage with your audience and the creative community and even sell online, he says.

‘Personal guidance is necessary’

City-based veteran artist Vidhu Pillai, however, feels that a serious art enthusiast should ideally learn the fundamentals from a teacher in person.

“Under his/her guidance, the innermost thoughts and talent of the student can be brought out using convenient mediums. Online art classes help people who want to start afresh or who see it as a hobby. It’s more of skill set development and helps one know the basics of different mediums and techniques.

Personal guidance and attending physical classes helps in nurturing the skills, exploration and experimentation as well as distilling some discipline in the student,” he says.

Vidhu adds that visiting art shows, museums and galleries and watching live demos also helps broaden the scope of learning.