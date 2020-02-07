Origami planes can teach science

In the last five decades, Prof RVM Chokkalingam has been actively contributing to the world of science through work, lectures and the number of freelance articles he writes for newspapers.

He’s spent most of his professional time towards public awareness of science and is among the first to have spearheaded ‘Science-On-Wheels’ mobile science exhibition to ignite scientific curiosity among the public.

He’s among the first to have initiated do-it-yourself activities to develop low-cost teaching aids. He also mentors school children and teachers to create innovative science projects.

Though retired now, he still spends time learning and teaching science to youngsters. In his free time, he has picked up a new hobby — to make folding paper aeroplanes.

He tells Metrolife, “Paper planes are actually based on the ancient Japanese art form called origami. It’s the certain lines and angles used as the technique to make these planes. For many, paper plane making and flying comes down to being able to take one single sheet of A4-size and creating an airborne flying device. A few careful folds and a couple of adjustments can result in a superb paper flyer.”

Chokkalingam points out that it’s an inexpensive hobby that anyone can do.

“The first thing you need to know is the art of folding — how, where and in what way it should fold. One simple fold

can change the way it flies,” he adds.

Symmetry is very important, says Chokkalingam. “One of the important factors is the nose. Make sure you have enough weight at the nose of the plane. This will help it dive and go faster, therefore creating more lifts on the wings.”

And once that’s through, it’s time to trim and adjust it for flight. Trimming of paper aeroplanes requires slight bending or warping the ends of the surfaces.

“If the plane banks to the left or right, try raising the rear edge or elevator on the opposite side to the way the plane goes,” he explains.

According to the recent development of paper aeroplanes, the Japanese scientists and origami masters hope to launch a paper aeroplane from space and learn from its trip back

to Earth.

Chokkalingam says, “I’m very curious to see how this will turn out to be given how the atmosphere in space is completely different.”

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Chokkalingam hopes to see more paper plane enthusiasts in the city. He says, “It’s a great hobby to have and you can learn a lot from it. I hope there are competitions held to promote this art and more people come forward to learn how to make paper aeroplanes.”