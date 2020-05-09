Pandemic brings new challenges for the blind

The coronavirus can survive on surfaces for a long time, and for those who rely on touch, it has made life more difficult.

“The visually impaired understand the world through touch and feel. Without this, everything from shopping for groceries to using the elevator becomes impossible,” says K N Sudeendra Kumar, programme officer with a community-based rehabilitation forum.

A visually-impaired person holds the arm of a person to cross a road. Social distancing is thus almost impossible for them to practise.

“Moving around can be difficult without support, especially for those who haven’t had mobility training. Moving around familiar spaces would be easier, so the only solution would be to refrain from stepping out,” says Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, founder of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

Blind people take the help of strangers — policemen and passers-by — to guide them through public transport.

“That is to reduce accidents. But now, I have to avoid people and avoid touching things because I don’t want to get infected and end up infecting my loved ones,” says Hanumantharaya, field specialist, The Association of People with Disability.

Once the lockdown is lifted, visually impaired people anticipate new problems. For instance, they need guidance to stand in the circles drawn outside shops to ensure distance between shoppers. “I would not even know if someone is standing too close to me,” says Hanumantharaya.

And with stores operating with skeletal staff, visually impaired people are worried there won’t be anyone to attend to them.

Transport problem

With public transport suspended, many are finding it difficult to get around after the lockdown was partially relaxed.

“The police stopped a friend and me when we were going to the store. They said we can’t travel in groups, and were unwilling to listen to me. I can’t blame them either, they were just doing their jobs,” says Sudeendra Kumar.

The lack of sensitivity when it comes to dealing with people with disabilities, he says, has been amplified by the pandemic.

However, their problems don’t end when public transport resumes.

“I cannot see if the people around me are wearing masks. Even if I rely on Ola and Uber, it would be difficult for me to know if the car is clean,” he says.

It is also difficult to gauge if someone is unwell unless they sound so, says Hanumantharaya.

While online delivery applications have been a boon with no contact deliveries, it has become difficult to ensure they get what they asked

for.

“We just have to compromise. We no longer have the privilege of feeling products before choosing them. We just have to accept what we get,” says Mahantesh.

Whom to ask?

A committee that deals with the needs of people with disabilities must be put in place, activists say.

“There was no preparedness for this lockdown. We can only hope they learn from this and do better in the future. If there was a committee or a forum we could write our grievances to, they would be able to address them,” says K N Sudeendra Kumar, who works with a rehabilitation forum.