Pandemic’s grim harvest includes suicide deaths

Fear related to the pandemic is triggering suicides across the world, and India is no exception.

Since the national lockdown began on March 25, Karnataka has reported at least five suicides related to the pandemic, and India more than 10.

Dr S M Manohari, professor and head of the department of psychiatry, St John’s Medical College Hospital, says not just the pandemic but the lockdown is also anxiety-inducing.

“Social media and easy access to the news works as a double-edged sword. It is important to keep abreast of the things, but constantly checking and only watching grave material makes one more anxious,” she says.

She recommends exercising and yoga. Staying connected with friends and family is also important.

A pattern is emerging similar to the one witnessed during the SARS outbreak in 2003, points out Dr Suhas Chandran, assistant professor, department of psychiatry, St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences.

“Older adults are sensitive to isolation and are at higher risk. Loss of job and financial crisis are also factors. Families of Covid-19 patients who succumb, and those with mental illness are more vulnerable,” he says. People given to substance abuse suffer withdrawal symptoms as they can’t get their fix, and could end up in extreme distress, he says.

Dr Divyashree K R, consultant psychiatrist, Aster CMI, recommends counselling and support for people who are Covid-19 positive and in quarantine.

How to fight stigma

Some of those diagnosed with Covid-19 infection attempt suicide fearing social stigma. “What can help reduce stigma is to increase awareness about how it is acquired. People, especially those well-placed in the society, should talk about this rather than remain silent,” Dr Manohari explains. Dr Divya says not just patients, but even medical professionals treating the disease are stigmatised. “Creating awareness is the only way to tackle it,” she adds.

Psychiatrists offer suggestions

Eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep and avoid alcohol and drugs.

Be careful what you communicate to older people, people with chronic diseases and children. They may be more likely to respond strongly to the stress of a crisis.

Avoid speculation and focus on facts. Get information from trusted sources.

Call or video chat with friends and family. Stay connected. This helps tackle anxiety.

Learn music and new languages or sign up for virtual cooking sessions.

Any form of meditation helps combat anxiety and fight depression.

Recent suicides

Berlin: Thomas Schaefer, Finance Minister of Germany’s Hesse state, committed suicide after becoming “deeply worried” over the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

France: Dr Bernard Gonzalez who committed suicide after being diagnosed with Covid-19 coronavirus.

Delhi: A man suspected to be infected allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of Safdarjung Hospital.

Andhra Pradesh: An elderly couple allegedly committed suicide for fear of getting infected by coronavirus.

Aagra: A man from Shillong committed suicide after his employer refused to take care of him in the wake of the nation-wide lockdown.

Udupi: A man committed suicide fearing that he had contracted Covid-19 but his blood test turned out to be negative.

Udupi: A 50-year-old man working with the state road transport corporation feared he had contracted the virus and committed suicide.

Counselling

The Karnataka chapter of the Indian Psychiatric Society has started a dedicated helpline from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm every day for individuals seeking professional help. For more details log onto http://ipskc.com/covid19 and the service is free.