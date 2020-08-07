Pandemic takes a toll on Bengaluru’s mental health

A recent survey by Suicide Prevention India Foundation (SPIF), Bengaluru-based organisation, found that suicide ideation, self-harm and relapses are at an all time high. They interviewed 159 mental health professionals from across the country for the study.

The ‘new normal’ people have been forced to adapt to has aggravated the deteriorating mental health conditions in India, which already records the highest number of suicides globally. According to ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2018’ released earlier this year by the National Crime Records Bureau, Bengaluru reported the third highest number of suicides at 2,082 cases. The issues cropping up due to the pandemic is likely to lead to a spike in these numbers, say therapists Metrolife spoke to.

Alarming rise

Around 65 per cent of the therapists who participated in the study reported an increase in the number of people who expressed a death wish or suicidal ideation after the outbreak of COVID-19. Nearly two-thirds of the therapists said that the number of people who had self-harmed had risen.

The pandemic has instilled a sense of fear, anxiety and gloom and doom in many. “Covid has infected a small percentage of the population but the fear of being infected has affected at least half of Indian population,” says Dr Roshan Jain, senior consultant psychiatrist, Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta Road.

Many are also struggling with emotional and psychological problems stemming from isolation as well as break in routine and lifestyle.

Rachel Mathew, therapist, Kaha Mind,an online counselling platform for individuals and organisations, says that most of her clients, belonging to the 22 to 33 age group, are struggling with issues such as work-life balance and lack of motivation.

Naveen Jayaram, visiting consultant psychiatrist, Sakra World Hospital, however, says that he has been seeing patients across all age groups; from youngsters struggling with the inability to cope with online classes, and uncertainty around their future to elderly suffering from loneliness and anxiety due to social distancing. “It is a spectrum of issues, and each group faces distinct problems. Many were already struggling, but were able to cope. But, the current situation has taken away the mechanisms they relied on to do so, like working out or going on a holiday,” he explains.

Many relapse

There has been an increase in cases of relapse amongst people who had recovered or were recovering from mental health issues prior to the pandemic.

Dr Jain offers the example of a patient struggling with Obsessive Complusive Disorder. “Imagine someone who has repetitive thoughts about infection and contamination and compulsive behaviour with regards to cleaning and hygiene. Having their fears realised will worsen their symptoms and they would now require more help than what they got previously.” Those dealing with anxiety disorders or depression face a similar dilemma.

First time therapy seekers

The therapists agree that they have all seen a hike in the number of patients they see on a daily basis. Many patients they work with now are seeking therapy for the first time.

Kaha Mind has tied up with organizations to provide their employees the mental health services they need. Rachel says that many of her clients are first-timers who decided to give therapy a shot since it is a service paid for by their company.

Online and video consultations have also made it easier for people to approach doctors for help.

“Online sessions enhances confidentiality and privacy. It cuts down travel, having to wait outside the doctor’s office and simply get the help you need while sitting at home,” explains Dr Jain.

Need of the hour

While there has been an increase in people seeking help, many continue to suffer in silence. “Some of them might be able to adapt, but others will go on to develop new psychiatric disorders.” says Dr Jain.

Despite the UN recommendations to make mental health services an essential part of the national response to COVID-19, and the efforts of government and non-government bodies in setting up helplines or other measures have not been adequate. The acute shortage of well-trained staff who can attend these calls, the stigma associated with mental health as well as the high cost of therapy play a role.

Dr Jayaram says that while conversations around the topic have become more common there is yet a long way to go. “I get so many patients coming in due to referrals which means people are opening up about their struggle. But, mental health conversations need to become part of the mainstream,” he says.

While people accept the idea of treating physical wounds, they don’t afford their mind the same treatment. Creating awareness and increasing avenues for those seeking help need to go hand-in-hand. “Normalising mental health like physical health right from school is important. People need to see therapists as a first aid kit for your mental health,” says Rachel.

Dr Jain advises people to stay away from consuming too much information around the virus.

“Facts minimise fear, but when we have too much information it will become difficult to differentiate. The government should provide information on a need-to-know basis and people should start disengaging from conversations around the virus. Follow the key advice — wear a mask, wash hands and stay away from crowds. This alone will bring down the stress levels,” he says.