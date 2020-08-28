Parvovirus common among furry friends

The city has seen a large number of adoptions in the last couple of months. Most have opted for pedigree puppies which are usually bought from an illegal breeder.

While bringing in a pup is all fun and games, if not taken care of, they can contract diseases that could be dangerous for their health. Parvovirus is one such disease pet parents often miss.

Parvovirus is a contagious virus which can be spread from dog to dog or by direct or indirect contact with their feces. Dr Champak Naik, veterinary physician at Precise Pet Clinic & Diagnostics in Jeevan Bima Nagar Main, says, “It’s just like how humans have polio and taking a vaccination will help their immune system. One of the common factors of a puppy having parvo is indigestion and foul-smelling diarrhoea. They will also vomit and be dehydrated.”

He points out that when this happens, the pup can go into stress and become likely to contract the virus as their immunity goes down drastically. “The puppy can also contact it from other puppies who have it or from eating soil and mud as the virus stays around for a while,” he adds.

Most dogs bought from breeders tend to have parvo as they are not always given the best nutrition. German Shepherd, Rottweiler and Doberman, among other bigger breeds, are easily prone to the virus. Dr Dheeraj B Kashyap of Indira Pet Clinic, Indiranagar, says there are signs pet parents should notice before it gets worse.

“Many might miss out because you think it is indigestion. With parvo, the pup will have stinky diarrhoea and will run a temperature. They will also show a loss of energy and no appetite. You need to bring the puppy to a vet and put them on IV fluids for the next couple of days.”

He does not recommend home remedies as all pets will not respond quickly. “You should also not feed the puppy any solid food. IV fluids and medicines is the way to go.”

Animal shelters have a difficult time if a rescued puppy has parvovirus. Second Chance CUPA does not encourage taking in such animals as they do not have isolation facilities.

Charlie’s Animal Rescue Center, on the other hand, has isolation boxes. Owner Sudha says, “We isolate all the pups who came in the litter and start their treatment immediately. They are also isolated separately as we need to monitor their fluids. The crates used are disinfected and washed thoroughly, and can be burnt if necessary too.”

The team waits 10 days after recovery before putting the dog for adoption. In case the puppy does make it through the treatment, it is handed over to the BBMP for burial.

Things to remember

Make sure you take the animal to the vet immediately and get them on IV fluids.

Do not feed them any solid food during the time of treatment.

Disinfect the area where the pup has been twice a day and do not use that area for the next two weeks.

In case you have other puppies in the house, isolate them.

Symptoms of parvovirus

Lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain and bloating, fever, vomiting, bloody and foul diarrhoea. Frequent vomiting and diarrhoea can cause dehydration and lower the puppy’s immunity.