Pedalling to health, for a cause

The sixth edition of ‘Embassy Pedal for the Planet’ will be held at Embassy Springs on August 25. The day-long event will feature a cyclothon ‘Pedal for the Planet 2019’ at 1 pm and ‘Sunday Soul Sante Goes Green 2019’, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Held for five years, this year’s edition aims to promote the idea of ‘cycle to work’.

The organisation believes that it’s time India adopted this concept not only to reduce carbon footprint but also to help citizens stay fit. The event is open across all age groups to those who are passionate about cycling. Participants can hire bicycles for the event.

There are several formats in different distances for different age groups for cycling enthusiasts, varying from 1 km for children (under 10 years) to 40 km for men (above 16 years).

About the event, Aditya Virwani, COO, Embassy Group, says, “This is an initiative through which we aim at promoting sustainable and green living. Cycling is not only a great way to stay fit but also to reduce vehicular emissions. I am sure that through this initiative, we will see more people cycling to work or for leisure and contributing towards a greener planet.”

The organisation encourages their business park users to use bicycles within its premises.

Over 150 bicycles are placed at convenient pick-up and drop-off locations at Embassy Manyata Business Park.

The event will feature ‘Soul Sante’ with over 100 curated stalls that will showcase sustainable products. Harish Rao, co-founder, Sunday Soul Sante, details, “The products will focus on the concept of reuse, reduce, recycle. Organic vegetables, homemade food items, and bamboo handicrafts will be some of the items sold.

The event will be pet-friendly and will include live music performances, a fashion show by Prasad Bidapa, food stalls, and games for kids.

All the proceeds from the event will be donated to Colours of Life, a non-profit organisation that helps over 7,000 children through holistic education initiatives across 17 government schools.

How to register

Login to www.embassyindia.com/pedalfortheplanet

Register and rent cycles for the event. Choose from race categories: The event has various race categories with different distances and age groups

Pro Elite - Men (above 16 years) - 40 km

Pro Elite - Women (above 16 years) - 40 km

Amateur - Men (above 14 years) - 25 km

Amateur - Women (above 14 years) - 25 km

Fun ride (above 14 years) - 15 km

Fun ride - Youth (under 18 years) - 8 km

Fun ride - Kids (under 10 years) - 1 km



Diganth will be there

Sandalwood actor and cycling enthusiast Diganth Manchale will participate in the 40K pro-elite category.

He says, “I am extremely happy to be a part of this event which promotes cycling. It is the need of the hour with increasing levels of pollution and traffic. I took to cycling a couple of years ago and it is a great stressbuster as well.”