Pet grooming is serious business for many

Everybody loves a furball, because they love you, are loyal and are the epitome of cuteness. Be it a cat or a dog, pet grooming centres are the new trend in the city. If you want to indulge your pet in a refreshing and luxurious spa day, you can do so now! Being a cute furball, your pets deserve all the pampering and fun!

Vibha Harish, a dog mother of two Shih Tzus, Itsy and Bisty says, “Itsy and Bitsy love a day after grooming and the groomer sometimes puts a bow on them and my dogs love it. They feel really fresh and light and are really playful for around two days, so I love getting them groomed!” Here are a few pet grooming centres in the city, every dog parent should know about.

PAWBAR, touted to be the first pet grooming centre in the city to offer a bubble bath for your four legged kids.

This grooming centre emphasises on wellness and internal health of the pets and serves them with fresh food. It also has a tie up with a Vet nutritionist, who helps to curate healthy food for dogs.

They are well known for their unique blueberry facial for wrinkle faced dogs and other services like pawdicure, coat cutting and essential oil massage.

They are commonly visited by shih tzus, cocker spaniel, maltese, york shateria, retriever and Indian pariahs.

Pawbar is the official styling partner for PetFed 2019.

Lopa Saikia, the owner of Pawbar said, “Our motive is to nurture the dog with both external and internal grooming and provide affordable luxury to all the dog owners.”

PAWZ & CARE, situated in Sanjaynagar is run by Prateek B Ashok. “I used to work at an IT firm and later, I quit because of my love for animals and that motivated me to start grooming them. I’ve been doing this for the past five years now,” Prateek said.

Established in 2008, the salon is open six days a week and grooms and pampers all breeds of cats and dogs. Prateek was trained in Singapore and holds an international certificate in pet grooming. All the staff are also carefully employed and one of the most important things that they look for in their staff is the passion and love for taking care of the animals.

Other than running a grooming salon, Pawz & Care also provides Pet Boarding services for those dogs whose parents are travelling.

They have also hosted a dog birthday party. The main idea behind it is to make sure that the pets enjoy themselves.

HEADS UP FOR TAILS, seated in the heart of Ashok Nagar, believes in celebrating life with pets. Ridhima, the owner of the grooming centre, believes that its

essential for pets to be groomed for only when they look good, feel good and smell good, they can spend their day comfortably.

Right from nail clipping to hair setting, de-shedding and massages they are equipped to cater for all the needs of your pet.

Having Ashitha Mathew, an award-winning hairstylist on board, they specialise in all kinds of hairstyles. Being renowned for using natural hair colours, their extensively trained staff also claim to offer the best lavender and coconut massages for your pets.

This grooming centre takes active part in PettinOut, a fun event for dogs, that happens once a year.

“When we groom, we take on the responsibility of someone’s pet so, we are very particular that the pet is treated with utmost respect and care.” says Ridhima.