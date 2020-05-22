Physical touch is a no-no now

Hugs, kisses on the cheek and patting on the back will now have to take a break. These were considered useful to break the ice, but the pandemic has changed all that.

While avoiding such gestures with acquaintances and clients is easy, it may be difficult to keep away from family and friends.

Asha Vishwanath, therapist with Tattva Counselling, says that hugs and pats on the back release good hormones like oxytocin.

“Verbally explaining that these changes or restrictions do not affect the relationship are the need of the hour,” she says.

Turn the negative into positive is her advice. “Use this time to build strong connections. Rethink the way you communicate,” she says.

Handshake

Life coach and corporate trainer Binduja J says the handshake will take a backseat.

“I know several people who avoided handshakes even earlier to avoid infections. People can replace the handshake with a ‘namaste’, keeping a palm on the chest as a matter of respect, or even bow

down like the Japanese,” she says. While using a sanitiser or washing hands immediately after touching another person would have seemed impolite earlier, it is normal now.

Sharing is not caring

Asking for a pen and notepad or sharing stationary is a common scene in the office meeting room or even at a friendly discussion over a project.

Binduja says that this will have to stop. “People are in fact encouraging each other to be more careful. Sharing stationery at work, helping each other with a coffee refill will all stop now, which is fine,” she adds.

She notes that it is best to avoid eating at canteens or gathering together to eat lunch too.

“While in my classes, I have spoken about how good team building can happen over casual interactions like lunch, it’s a strict ‘no’ now. This might be a bit upsetting for some but the current situation demands this,” Binduja adds.

Gossip time and break

Most office breaks meant stepping out for ‘smoke time’ or having a cup of coffee with a friend, or going over to a friend’s desk and gossiping (which would mean sitting

or standing close to each other).

Amitha S N Kumar, a psychologist, says that breaks are a must for everyone but they will be restricted to oneself, or talking over desks

now.

“I know some who even share cigarettes but all that is a no for many reasons,” she says. Chit-chats will move to online or messaging platforms,” she adds.

‘People understand’

Roshan Jain, senior consultant psychiatrist, Apollo Hospitals, says avoiding touch will not be considered rude.

He adds that WHO mentions that not shaking hands would not only significantly reduce the spread of Covid-19 but also all other infections (for example, the common flu).

“This is just a hygienic behavioural change which will be understood by all,” he says.

How to continue social distancing

Communicate well. Use words that reinforce bonds.

Establish eye contact, lean forward a bit to show you are listening.

If you’re staying away from family, hold on to shared gifts and objects.

Humans adapt

Sophia Sharon, assistant professor, department of Sociology, Mount Carmel College says humans are social beings and “have a sense of good and the bad”.

“There are different stages of socialisation to all the facets of life. There is a lot of learning and unlearning that happens in such testing times,” she observes.

Humans have the ability to think and do the right thing, she adds.