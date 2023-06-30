Play to stage fight for justice

Play to stage fight for justice

The narrative is based on a true story

Vidya Prakash
Vidya Prakash,
  • Jun 30 2023, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 00:42 ist
'God’s Will' is coming to Bengaluru for the first time.

An award- winning social play is coming to Bengaluru on Sunday. It depicts how the marginalised are denied justice.

Though a fictional story, ‘God’s Will’ is inspired and informed by news reports on the Moga bus tragedy of 2015, says its director V Balakrishnan.

In the true story, a teenage girl died while her mother sustained serious injuries when they allegedly jumped out of a moving bus in Punjab to escape their molesters. The bus company was reportedly owned by the then ruling Badal family. After fighting for justice, the parents turned hostile. They were offered hefty compensation, and a government job to one member of the family.

Given the sensitive subject, the play is open for theatre-goers aged 16 and above. Even members of the cast were given access to clinical psychologists and drama therapists to help cope with a traumatic subject such as this, says Balakrishnan, who is the founder and artistic director of Theatre Nisha from Chennai. “Plus, all the actors are seasoned and have their own processes to look at scripts like this objectively,” he says.

He wants to use his theatre group to reflect on serious issues like justice, tragedy and grief. “By listening to each other’s stories, we can uplift the society,” he says.

‘God’s Will’ was the joint winner of the Sultan Padamsee Playwriting Award 2022.

On July 2, 3.30 pm, at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets are available online and at the venue.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Play
Theatre
sexual assault

Related videos

What's Brewing

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

 