Playback singer Poorvi Koutish teams up with AR Rahman

Poorvi Koutish is a playback singer, who rose to fame after being one of the final contestants in Indian Idol Season 6.

She has collaborated with Universal Music for various shows and has performed alongside the country’s top artistes.

A student at the KM Music Conservatory, her career took a turn after she did an opera production, ‘Sempre Libera’ conceptualised by AR Rahman and directed by Adam Greig.

Her latest work has been with Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’. In a chat with Metrolife, the singer spoke about her career, life during lockdown and more.

How are you spending your time nowadays?

I’ve been listening to music and working on my own — producing, composing and even writing. I’m reading ‘Kafka On The Shore’ by Murakami and also trying to make a dent in my movie list. I’ve also been rearranging my furniture a lot.

Tell us more about collaborating with AR Rahman.

It was fantastic. He isn’t just any music director, but an Oscar and Grammy-winning legend. I learnt so much and I will forever be grateful.

Have you seen any changes in reality TV since your time on one?

Although I haven’t been following reality shows post my season, I feel that contestants today are wiser. They are utilising the platform better by learning from their peers and former contestants. Also, the aggressive self PR that social media allows has changed the game completely.

What is your creative process like?

It is dramatically unpredictable. I surprise myself each time which is fun and scary. It’s like reading the ‘Alchemist’; each time you find something new.

What do you love and hate about being a singer?

I love how I can sing different textures and imitations. It liberates me. My neighbours are not the biggest fans of my vocal exercises as they aren’t always soothing to the ears. In India, singers don’t have the same face value that actors do.

What’s your favourite release and why?

From my originals, the best is yet to come. From Bollywood, it is hands down ‘Jwalamukhi’. It is a powerful song that expresses the female lead’s emotional turmoil.

Your musical inspirations?

My mother Veenu Koutish, who is also a professional singer, was my first inspiration. AR Rahman and Barbara Streisand are my top favourites.

What kind of music do you enjoy listening to?

A mix of everything — from Naushad Ali, Shankar Jaikishan to KPop. I love folk and Baroque music, as well.

Projects in the pipeline...

I’ve sung two songs in Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut ‘Dil Bechara’. There is a Tamil song ‘Netrikann’ that will be releasing soon, as well. I’m also producing my first EP, after prolonging it for over a year.