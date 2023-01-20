PN Rao launches book onits 100-year legacy

Bengaluru-based textile and tailoring company PN Rao has launched a coffee table book, on the occasion of their centenary.

Called ‘A Saga of Needle and Thread’, the book details the legacy, origin and evolution of the tailoring brand. While the brand was founded by Pishe Narayan Rao in 1923, his family had been in the tailoring business from the British colonial era.

Filled with anecdotes and family stories, the book authored by Aliyeh Rizvi highlights the important qualities that helped build the brand of P N Rao. It is a tell-all book on the legacy of P N Rao, says his grandson Ketan Pishe. “It took us around nine months to finish the book, after extensive interviews with family members, vendors, employees and even customers. The book offers different perspectives of people coming together and making this legacy. A truly emotional experience,” he adds.

The book also touches on Bengaluru’s impact on the company. “As the economy grew and more colleges and IT centers came up in the city, the demand for suits grew too and hence the business found its home in Bengaluru,” elaborates Naveen Pishe, grandson of P N Rao.

*Priced at Rs 2,000, ‘A Saga of Needle and Thread’ will soon be available online and at bookstores.