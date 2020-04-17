Post-lockdown changes for you living space

Until a couple of weeks ago, almost everyone would have thought working from home was a luxury. However, with the breakout of Covid-19, it has lost its charm.

It means spending a lot more time at home, working for longer hours and appreciating how comfortable having an office makes one’s life.

Lack of a proper workspace and quiet zones have made many realise that they need to modify their homes to create a comfortable working experience.

Here are some of the ways you can modify your current and future home.

Cleaning is necessary

It’s not just hygiene that people are worried about, but also the unwanted junk at home. Since people have been spending more time at home, they’ve realised how they don’t require most of the things at home. These junk items are taking up space that could be used to create a work station.

Separate workspace

Before the lockdown, depending on one’s profession, there is usually only one or fewer people working from home at a time. Now, both (husband and wife) are working in the same space. Since this wasn’t anticipated, neither of them know how to find the perfect space.

And sometimes, a table and a chair won’t do. You will need a complete space, including a quiet zone, appropriate background (for video calls) and maybe a corner to relax at in between. A couple would need two such spaces in a house so that work doesn’t stop.

Here’s a quick DIY tip: Hang a neutral coloured bedsheet or a geometric curtain in case you have to pick up an important video call.

Kids play area

The lockdown has given children an early break from school and this is the not the summer vacations they had intended. Parents are asking interior designers for ways to renovate their home in such a way that children won’t get bored. Turning the floors into board game are some of the suggestions received. One room in the house can be turned into a game room where various indoor activities can be planned.

Kitchen storage

Modern kitchens and cabinets are not the only requirements in a house now. The lockdown has seen a rise in cooking and stocking up of food items. A storeroom next to the kitchen has become a must-have. You can add cabinets in the kitchen but that would cram the space. Adding a storeroom would give one more space to keep things and have supplies for a longer period of time.

Pet place

Taking one’s pet out for a walk and training them to do their business outside was the norm. But not everyone is able to find isolated spaces to take their pets out. One of the requirements has been to create space at home for pets, which can double up as a space to do their business and as a play area. A green carpet to train them and a fun play area with space to walk will be relaxing for the pet and parent.

Gardening techniques

Those who have space in the backyard are taking the time to grow their own vegetables. Since nurseries are open now, people want more indoor plants at home. When you are spending all your time at home and feel the need to see the outside world, the indoor plants can help strike a balance.