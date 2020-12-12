Preschools move online, get fewer admissions

Holding the attention of children below the age of five is not an easy task, even more so when it’s through a screen. Preschools in the city say that they have adapted to the challenge effectively.

Priyanka Khurana, head of centre at Indus Early Learning Centre, Whitefield says that it was challenging to convince parents to enroll their children for classes in the early lockdown days.

“Parents thought that they would be able to manage their children at home and home school them. But since September we have seen a shift. It is not an easy job to keep children constructively engaged at home. They started seeing the value of online education,” she explains.

This was not a problem faced by Renuka Nair, founder and director of Fun and Learn pre-school, MM Layout.

“We began online classes shortly after the lockdown began and parents say that the children are excited to attend them,” she says.

She pre-records lessons so the pressure of confining to a timetable and doing the activities at a set pace are removed.

“The learning is more play-based as that is what captured their attention. We also have weekly socialisation sessions where students get to interact with their peers,” she adds.

The Magical Years, a Montessori school located inside the Bhupathi Tennis Academy focuses on sports development as well.

“With online classes that aspect of learning has taken a back seat,” says Kajari Mitra, coordinator.

She says that online classes allow for more transparency and many parents are enjoying seeing their children in a classroom like setting.

Nandini Singh, a centre coordinator at EuroKids, says that they have faced difficulties in holding the kids’ attention.

“Since they’re young, they don’t pay attention for more than 40 minutes. We try and complete the concepts and keep them engaged through play, yoga and music,” she says.

All schools have received enrolments for the next academic year but agree that demand has reduced drastically.

“Many parents are reluctant to enroll them as tehy have doubts abot the efficacy of online teaching, others are prioritising their older children, the reasons for this drop is myriad,” says Nandini.

Most centers are allowing parents to defer their admissions to next year. Fun and Learn is not taking any students in now.

“We’re only looking at a June intake. I don’t want children to enter directly into an online model as I personally believe in the benefits of in-person teaching; especially in establishing a base,” says Renuka.

Pre-schools have also revised their fee structure. “Parents are now doing a lot of things at home and we don’t have to bear the expenses of many activities, this move was only fair,” says Renuka.

Parents are regularly consulted and encouraged to give their feedback by all schools.

At EuroKids, they change the class schedule every fortnight after consultation with the parents.