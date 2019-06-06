Ragi is farmers’ staple turned city superfood

Ragi or finger millet is widely consumed in India for its nutritional value and also for being non-fattening. In fact, ragi mudde (ragi lump) is regularly devoured by farmers in southern Karnataka as it provides the energy they need for the day’s work.

Not just for farmers, anyone can benefit from eating this millet. Metrolife put together a few benefits of regularly consuming ragi in any form.

Weight loss

Ragi is fibre-rich and makes one’s stomach feel full for a longer period of time, thus reducing the tendency to eat frequently. It contains an amino acid called tryptophan,

which helps in reducing the appetite. It also has low amounts of unsaturated fat and also helps you lose weight.

Helps increase bone strength

Ragi is rich in calcium. It is said that no other plant source provides calcium the way ragi can. It also has vitamin D and, along with calcium, it can help in strengthening bones. Consuming ragi is a good way to keep up the body’s calcium levels and can keep osteoporosis at bay. It can also help children develop strong bones and teeth. A study by the National Institute of Nutrition says that 100 grams of ragi contains 344 milligrams of calcium.

Mineral-rich

Apart from calcium, ragi contains good amounts of phosphorus, potassium and iron. The iron in ragi is good for people whose haemoglobin levels are low.

High in protein

This is particularly good for vegetarians because ragi contains protein and other sub nutrients within protein.

Diabetes control

Eating ragi regularly is known to control the risk of diabetes mellitus, thanks to its fibre and polyphenol content. The high fibre makes digestion slow and control blood sugar levels.

Cholesterol reduction

Ragi helps in reducing cholesterol by curtailing the formation of plaque. This prevents the blood vessels from being blocked and keeps the system working well. Ragi reduces cholesterol by removing fat from the liver.

Good for relaxation

Ragi has an abundant amount of antioxidants that help in reduce stress, therefore, acting as a natural relaxant. It can also aid sleep and relieve migraine pain.

Reverses skin ageing

Ragi contains amino acids methionine and lysine, both of which help in reversing skin ageing.

Recipes with ragi

Ragi mudde with ‘saru’

The easiest way to consume ragi is mudde. Add ragi flour to boiling water and let it cook. Once the water reduces and a mass is formed, kneaded well. After kneading, it can be rolled into lumps. This can be consumed with vegetarian or non-veetarian curries.

Ragi dosa

For ragi dosa, soak urad dal with dosa rice for about 30 minutes. Grind it and then mix ragi flour and let it stay for about 30 minutes. Add salt, coriander, chillies and onion. This batter is ready to be made into dosas.

Porridge mix

In boiling water, add fine ragi flour and keep stirring. First, add salt and then it can be mixed with buttermilk. Green chillies, coriander and finely chopped onion can be added to make a refreshing and nutritious porridge-like mix. For those who like it sweet, milk and sugar can be added to the ragi-water mix for a nutritious meal.

Ragi rotti

Ragi rotti can also be made by mixing ragi flour with water. Add finely chopped onion, green chillies and coriander to the mix. This thick mix is then flattened on a hot girdle for a delicious meal.