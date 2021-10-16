Ragini Dwivedi on her special song in ‘Raana’

Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi will be doing a special appearance in Nanda Kishore-directorial ‘Raana’. She’s excited about the look of the special number, she tells Metrolife.

Tell us about the special appearance.

K Manju is presenting the film and he’s like family to me. It’s the second time that I will be working with Nanda Kishore, who is one of the promising directors of the industry at present. It is a huge song. Imran Sardhariya and I are coming together again after hit songs like ‘Thupa Beka Thupa’, ‘Yakka Nin Magalu’, and ‘Ghinghin Naagin’. This is the first time I will be working with Chandan Shetty, who is doing the music.

How different will the song be?

It will be a treat for the eyes and ears too. We start shooting towards October-end. The song needs time to be planned as it will be shot on a huge set. There will be a couple of days for rehearsal, after which the song will be shot in 3 to 4 days. I believe that the song will set a new trend as it is styled and planned in a unique way. It will be a mass, peppy dance number. Such songs always allow one the creativity and space to try out different concepts. My brother Rudraksh Dwivedi will be designing my outfits for the number. The garments will have an Indo-Western look.

How are you preparing for it?

I am having a low-carb and high-protein rich diet as I have to sport a lean and toned look in the song.

It’s been a testing time for you. How do you feel now that you are back in front of the camera?

I’ve always been a fighter from the beginning. I’m a self-made person. Neither do I have a godfather in the industry nor am I a star child. The love of the fans has kept me going. I believe that whenever one faces the storm, the sun and a bright day is always around. Every experience is a learning one. I’m also glad that the pandemic is fizzling out and everyone is getting back to work. There are smiles on everyone’s faces now and there is a lot of positivity around.

What else is in the pipeline?

I will be working on four projects soon. Two of them are under discussion. I will be working on ‘Karva 3’ — the script is in the final stage. I am also working in a multilingual film called ‘Johnny Walker ‘, which will have an ensemble cast from different language industries. I am extremely choosy about the films I am working on. The audience is willing and wanting to watch different and hard-hitting content.