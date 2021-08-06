Ramya makes a promising rap debut

Ramya Sreedhar’s maiden Kannada track ‘Wake Up’ has received great support from big names in the industry. Stars such as Puneeth and Shivrajkumar have praised the rap, which dropped on YouTube last month.

“I wanted to tell people that they can overcome adversities in life if they believe in themselves. So please wake up, resolve and take things positively and face everything,” says Ramya about the song.

Daughter of Agni Sreedhar, Ramya’s song has gained over 50,000 views on YouTube.

A corporate trainer and a transformational coach, Ramya feels many people get bogged down by very small problems in life. This inspired her to write motivational lyrics for ‘Wake Up’.

“A lot of support from people made this happen. Because of my background, people think everything is easy for me but that’s not the reality. Nobody knew who I was until I released this song and I faced many hurdles in the process,” says the Bengaluru girl.

Ramya wants to make songs in Hindi and Kannada.

“I have been writing from a young age and I’m comfortable in both languages. I am keen on singing in Hindi. Kannada is my first priority and first love,” she offers.

Ramya’s Hindi song ‘Waqt Aaya hai’ is on the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

“My father suggested that I should address this issue. As I could not be part of the protest, I decided to raise my voice through my song,” she says.