Rap meets traditionin new RCB anthem

The latest anthem of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has garnered more than 84,000 views online. Meant to inspire the team and dedicated to the fans, the song has been sung and written by Kannada rapper Gubbi. The music is by Sriram Gandharva.

Producer of the song, Subashini Srinivas, says, “The idea behind the song is to cheer the new RCB team with an electrified and inspirational brand new song. Being a big RCB fan, I have always tried to be at the stadium to cheer the team whenever there were matches in Bengaluru, and being a hardcore music lover, there is no better way than to come out with an anthem for the team.”

The technical team comprising the producer, director, and choreographer, includes women RCB fans. “This is unique in its own way. We have featured RCB and Team India fan Sugumar D in the song, and showcased a painting of Virat Kohli by artist Anil Bhogasetty,” she adds.

Around Rs 2.5 lakh was spent on the making of the song. “The song includes a confluence of Indian tradition and rap music and hip-hop lock and western dance, along with fire blowing sequences,” she says.