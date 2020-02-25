Rapper wants to put Bengaluru culture on world map

Kevin Joseph, aka Kjo, is a student of architecture at M S Ramaiah School Of Architecture. He is also a rapper. About three years ago, he started making music of his own. "I was making beats in my bedroom and I realised that I needed someone to rap to these beats. I decided to give it a shot myself. I has been a year since I started," he explains.

With the intention of representing the city, he has been working on the EP 'B-Town Bizz'. "It is about the city and its people. Most of my rap uses the slang and the lingo that is popular here," he says.

Managing college and a career in music is no easy feat, but that does not deter Kevin. "I write most of my songs in college. I find time in classes or in between. If it is good, I will go and record them afterwards. I found a studio nearby so I don't waste time," he shares.

His aim is to create a collective, or a crew of musicians, he says. "I feel everyone is just copying each other. So, I want all the artistes who are original to come together," he says.

His sound is that of the people of this city. He finds his inspiration from Drake, Lil' Wayne and other western rappers. "Nobody from the city influences me. I am creating my own wave of music. Bengaluru is such a crazy city, and it has such an amazing vibe. I want to put that on the world map. People out there should have access to our culture," he explains.