Realism key to thriller ‘Devaki’

The trailer of the Priyanka Upendra-starrer ‘Devaki’, which has been dubbed an ‘emotional thriller’ is creating quite a buzz online. It has received more than 2.46 lakh views in less than 24 hours, and industry players have been actively sharing it.

“The trailer has been appreciated by many in the industry. We worked for more than two years on the film and we seem to be drawing due attention,” says Lohith H, the director of the film, stated for release on July 5.

Lohith told Metrolife how the making of the film has been interesting to him.

After ‘Mummy — Save Me’, Lohith wanted to work on another film with Priyanka Upendra, which is how ‘Devaki’ began.

“‘Mummy’ was a horror film. For my next, I wanted to explore something more realistic, which led me to ‘Devaki’. I took the story from a horrifying incident that happened in Kolkata and decided to make the film on it,” he says.

Lohith says no Sandalwood film has been made in Kolkata entirely.

“I have specified in the film that it is inspired by real incidents, and the entire film was shot in Kolkata because the story called for such a setting.”

To add to the authenticity, many dialogues in the film are in Bengali.

“I have observed that in many Kannada films set in areas outside of Karnataka, the language is entirely Kannada. Language communicates more about the culture. To add a realistic touch, around 20 per cent of the lines in ‘Devaki’ are in Bengali; most of the ambient noises and even some lines by Priyanka ma’am are in Bengali,” he says.

The film has stuck to a realistic representation of events in the story.

“In the film, Priyanka’s character is seen running around looking for her child. She made sure that she did not sport any makeup, as no parent whose child is missing would be in the emotional frame to beautify herself. She is seen in the same set of clothes throughout the film,” says the director.

The film was also shot in realtime and without any false lighting.

“Most of the film was shot at night. We shot the film in natural lighting on a Panasonic Varicam. Each day of the shoot included three to four locations during every day. The caravans were kilometres away from the shooting spots, yet Priyanka ma’am wouldn’t complain,” he says.