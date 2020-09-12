Reality shows are a great starting point: Rahul Jain

Rahul Jain is a playback singer, composer and lyricist. He began his career participating in the reality show ‘MTV Aloft Star’ in 2014.

He made his Bollywood debut with the song ‘Teri Yaad’ in the movie ‘Fever’ in 2016. His latest single ‘Aawazein’ is all set to be released on September 14.

Metrolife caught up with the singer and quizzed him about his career, upcoming track and more.

Was your family influential in you pursuing a career as a singer?

I don’t have a musical background; my dad worked with the State Bank of India and my mum is a writer and a housewife. But, music played a huge role in my upbringing and childhood. I come from a family of good listeners. My brother and mum used to learn music, which got me interested in singing and pushed me into even thinking of it as a career.

You started off your journey participating in a reality show. How was the experience?

I participated in a few reality shows, such as Big Golden Voice on 92.7 Big FM, Bharat Ki Shaan, India’s Raw Star and Voice of MP. They all were not big shows.

But these programmes help you understand where you stand.

You get to meet a lot of talent and gives you a good platform. Competition, at some point, is really healthy and fruitful.

Do you think reality shows are a starting place for aspiring singers?

Yes, to some extent. Five to six years ago when I took part in reality shows, digital platforms were not as common. Now, you have YouTube, Instagram and several other mediums to put your work. Reality shows boomed at a time when these options weren’t that accessible. Now, we see a lot of playback singers who started off like me. Such shows are especially helpful for those who come from small towns and watch to catch the limelight.

Your latest song ‘Meri Maa’ garnered over a million views. What inspired you to create the song?

The song is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It stemmed from a desire to write a song for my own mother. It was also a tribute to the #GharBhejo initiative by Sonu Sood, which was working to help migrants reach home and be with their loved ones. I was really thankful it did very well.

Tell us more about your upcoming song.

My new song, ‘Aawazein’, is relatable to everyone who has gone through a heartbreak. I have experimented with RnB and hip hop. I cracked the tune first, then worked on the lyrics. The sad, heartbreak feel seemed to be the right fit. People will relate to a track or music video if it is something they have gone through as well, and that is the effect we have tried to create.

What other projects are in the pipeline?

I am working on some independent music as well as a few collaborations. My next release will be a song I am working on with Sonu Kakkar. I am getting the chance to work with good actors and directors and be a part of projects with a strong storyline. I am working on ‘Kaagaz’, ‘Saroj Ka Rishta’ as well as a few web series.