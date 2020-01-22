Reality shows encourage aggression, say experts

Recently a video of television actor Siddharth Shukla pinning down his co-contestant Shehnaz Gill on ‘Bigg Boss 13’ surfaced online. In the video, Shukla is purportedly seen grabbing the latter by her hands with force and pinning her down, as she lay on the ground crying and howling, requesting him to leave her alone.

Many criticised the actor’s behaviour by calling it “violent” and as “harassment towards helpless women” but this is not the only incident that has upset the viewers.

MTV Splitsvilla, a dating reality show, has received flak from its viewers for its use of abusive language, body shaming and physical fights between contestants.

Shows such as MTV Roadies gained fame for showing people cuss freely and perform daredevil acts.

While it is the maker’s responsibility to filter the content before airing it, driven by the need to raise TRPs, they ignore how aggressive content could impact viewers.

In fact, often snippets of a fight are used as promos of the show before an episode is aired.

Metrolife spoke to experts, a former reality show contestant and an industry insider to know what goes on behind expressing such violent behaviour on national television.

Dr Roshan Jain, senior consultant psychiatrist, Apollo Hospitals is of the opinion that people are voyeuristic by nature. They enjoy peeping into others lives.

“People enjoy watching the difficulties or excitement that might come up. Reality shows are anything but real. They tend to mimic reality but are purely scripted and edited for entertainment,” he says adding that makers want to create rifts between contestants in order to entertain viewers. If everybody was harmonious in Bigg Boss, will it be enjoyable? he questions.

According to the social cognitive theory humans are likely to emulate behaviour that they see as acceptable if there are no consequences to it.

“If a person is exposed to abusive content that is entertaining, they are more likely to do the same in their daily interactions or relations. Not all people are easily swayed by social observations but a good majority are,” points out Dr Jain.

What kind of shows encourage aggressive behaviour?

“Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss are almost like human zoos, where people are put together in order to tap into group dynamics. When different opinions are expressed and their differences are brought to the fore, conflicts are bound to happen. These shows encourage aggressive behaviour that is very unhealthy and undesirable,” he says.

Competitive shows such as dancing and singing reality shows, however, tend to motivate people while giving them a platform. It is unfortunate that in

India, adult content means anything which features sexual elements, but we forget the fact that it can also equate to abusive language and inappropriate behaviour, he adds.

Dr Shubha Madhusudhan, clinical psychologist, Fortis Hospital, says that reality shows encourage whatever sells. “When there is an accident on the road a number of people gather around to see what happened. Similarly, reality shows create certain situations to ensure that their TRPs increase,” she says.

She focuses on how viewers don’t forget what they see. Over time, people start to identify themselves with their favourite contestants. In extreme cases, some people adopt behavioural qualities.

“The concept that something has to be aggressive for it to be enjoyable is promoted through these shows,” says Shubha.

A view from the inside

Chandan Achar, former contestant, Bigg Boss Kannada

“Bigg Boss is like a 100-day personality development course. Even the tasks given are mind games; there is no choice but to play aggressively or raise our voices. Winning the show is on everyone’s mind. So, there are times when we cannot control our emotions,” he says.

Chandan adds that how one behaves in the house can have both, negative and positive effect on one’s professional life.

“These reality shows are limelight for us as actors. The cameras show a part of our personality. Although one might not want to show their ugly side, most people can’t help it. Personally, I struggled with that in the house. I did react a few times but also kept away from major fights and arguments.”

It’s human nature: industry insider

“Bigg Boss is not scripted. Once the contestants are inside the house nobody from outside goes in to brief them. Of course, when they behave aggressively, Bigg Boss calls them to the confession room and counsels them,” he says.

“I think its natural human behaviour that people react like this with each other. Being locked up in a house with strangers, being taken away from their usual environment to a certain restricted space, where they are away from their families, social media, and life in general can be quite challenging. Not every person is the same. Adapting and adjusting to each other’s traits takes a toll on their behaviour. However, he says that when it comes to physical fights, abusing each other’s families or saying personal things on national television, participants should learn to control themselves. The arguments turn nasty when contestants make personal attacks to instigate others.

“Most people enter the Bigg Boss house with a notion that only if they are aggressive they will be seen, for example, Dolly Bindra and Armaan Kohli,” he says.

For most of them, these shows get them more publicity.

“Just after Asim Riaz, a contestant of Bigg Boss 13, was told by his brother that he is not getting screen time, he started instigating others and picking up fights,” industry insider told Metrolife.