Recipes with Rooh Afza to beat the scorching heat

No summer is complete without Rooh Afza. It’s a staple in desi households throughout summer, to beat the scorching heat. If you too love Rooh Afza but want to experiment more with the rose and kewra flavoured syrup. Here are five recipes that you can make with this quintessential drink that is refreshing and hydrating.

Mojito

This classic mocktail with a twist can be served as a great refreshment drink. All you need is mint, Roof Afza syrup, lemons and you are good to go.

Take a glass and pour around one teaspoon of lemon juice. Put around 5 to 6 mint leaves, a few lemon slices, salt (as per taste) and mash it well with a spoon. Pour around one tablespoon of Rooh Afza.

Fill half the glass with ice cubes and pour in Sprite. Your Rooh Afza mojito is ready!

Popsicles

These popsicles filled with the goodness of rose and basil seeds are the perfect solution for the growing heat in the city.

To make these, soak 2 tbsp basil seeds in a cup of water and let them soak for 30 minutes. Then add the Roof Afza syrup to the soaked basil seeds and stir. Add more water and sugar if required. Fill in the popsicle moulds with the prepared mixture and freeze for an hour. Carefully remove the popsicles from the moulds and they’re ready to be devoured.

Phirni

Impress your guests by making your own version of phirni. It’s easy to make and only takes an hour to prepare. The ingredients you’ll need are almonds, cardamom, milk, pistachio, rice and Rooh Afza syrup.

Just wash and soak a cup of rice in water for an hour. Then, blend the rice with ½ cup of milk and pour the mixture in a pan and cook it. Put the remaining ½ cup of milk and ¼ cup sugar in a pan and bring it to a boil over medium heat for five minutes. Add 2 tbsp Rooh Afza syrup and mix well. Add 2 pods of crushed cardamom and keep stirring it. Turn off the heat and let the phirni cool and set in the refrigerator for an hour. Sprinkle sliced almonds and pistachios on the top and serve it.

Slushie

This ice-cold drink will cool you right down on a heated summer day. To make this simple drink all you need is milk, Rooh Afza and a handful of strawberries.

First, freeze 2 cups of milk for an hour. Once it turns to ice, break it into chunks and blend it for few seconds, then add 4 tbsp of the Rooh Afza syrup and the strawberries and blend till smooth. Make sure the mixture remains thick and chunky.

Pour in a cold glass and serve with a thick straw or spoon.

Lassi

If you want to make yourself a refreshing afternoon drink, this is the recipe for you. You’ll need curd, chilled milk, water, powdered sugar, Rooh Afza syrup, and mint leaves for garnishing.

To make the lassi, blend in a cup of curd and milk with some sugar in a blender. Adjust the consistency by adding more milk or water if you find it very thick. Add1 tbsp Rooh Afza and blend again.

Pour in a tall glass and serve with some fresh mint leaves on top.