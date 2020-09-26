Reimagined designs to suit the new normal

Designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore will be showcasing their latest collection, ‘Loungeaway’ at Ffolio on Vittal Mallya Road on September 26, between 12 noon and 2 pm. For the first time, the designers will offer specialised customisation services. The collection will be inaugurated by Prasad Bidapa, image consultant, stylist and choreographer and designer Yashodhara Shroff.

Abraham and Thakore have always believed in fashion that is sustainable. They work with skilled crafts persons in fabrics that range from hand woven cottons to the world’s most sustainable viscose sourced from renewable wood sources.

In a quick chat with Metrolife, the designer duo talk about their latest line, how the pandemic has changed the fashion industry and more.

Tell us about your latest collection.

Abraham: We are focused on a style of dressing that is relaxed, discreet and elegant.

Classic and timeless styles in beautiful fabrics, these are the clothes that will take you through the day and into the evening. From a small get together at home to a quiet evening with family and friends, this collection of dresses, tunics and easy separates is designed for our lives today.

Where does your latest collection draw its inspiration from?

Abraham: We have been looking at easy elegant fashion solutions to the new reality of our lives today. Abraham & Thakore has always worked with a fairly minimalistic approach. But now, we believe that comfort is also very important, just as style is. This is a time when we’re cocooning at home. That’s why we named the collection ‘Loungeaway’.

What’s the thought behind the choice of colours and types of cuts?

Thakore: The collection has simple yet reimagined shapes, inspired by the kurta. These can be worn as dresses or with fluid palazzo bottoms and dhoti pants. The colour palette comes in shades of beige, soft dusty pastels and in classic black and white.

Was this collection created during the last few months? What were the challenges involved in?

Abraham: We are constantly adding to our collections, so the design process has extended over a long period. Currently, we are working with somewhat limited facilities but we have a wonderful core team at work and things still happen for which we’re very grateful.

How has pandemic changed the fashion industry?

Thakore: It has changed a great deal. We sense that clients are looking for easier simpler clothing to wear. There’s less interest in very strong extreme fashion statements and party dressing has waned.

What is the next collection you are working on?

Abraham: We are now working more season on season rather than months in advance as we used to before. Right now we’re developing a small line to be shown digitally at Lakme Fashion Week next month and it focuses on craft specifically hand block printing.