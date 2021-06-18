Remembering Sanchari Vijay through his films

Naanu Avanalla Avalu

Sanchari Vijay has played the role of a protagonist in this 2015 Kannada film that showcases issues faced by transgenders. The emotionally-driven film drama is based on an autobiography, ‘I am Vidya’, that describes the struggles of a transgender woman named Vidya. In the film, a young boy Madesha (Sanchari Vijay) from Kamalapura Taluk desperately wishes to be a girl, but his family chides him and gets apprehensive about his unusual female-oriented lifestyle. The film revolves around some of the major problems he faces as a transgender and how he overcomes them. The film won him the ‘Best Actor Award’ at the 62nd National Awards in 2015.

Harivu

This 2014 Kannada film is based on a real-life instance. It features Sanchari Vijay, Shweta Desai, Aravind Kuplikar, Madhushree, and Master Shoib in important characters. It also won the best Kannada film award at the National Awards 2015. The movie is about a farmer Sharanappa (Sanchari Vijay) from North Karnataka who brings his son for medical treatment at a Government hospital in Bengaluru. The drama and refined performance of Vijay are the main takeaways of this film.

Nathicharami

The film has two parallel stories. One is about a woman Gouri (Sruti Hariharan) who leads a happy married life till she becomes a widow. Having hit hard, she leads her life independently as a professional woman. The other story is about Suresh (Sanchari Vijay), a civil engineer, who despite being ambitious is at loggerheads with his wife. Stressing on gender equality, the 2018 Kannada film is based on the real-life struggles of couples. The film bagged five awards at the 66th National awards in 2019.

Riktha

Vijay’s versatility in acting is portrayed in this movie. He has played four different roles: a child, lover, comedian, and drunkard. Vagdevi Advika and Ramya Varshini have also appeared in this film in lead roles. Vijay sang his first Kannada song ‘Dumtaka’, composed by Rocky Sonu in this film.

Killing Veerappan

This Ram Gopal Varma-directed Kannada film was based on ‘Operation Cocoon’ that was aimed to kill the dreaded Veerappan. Sanchari played a brilliant supportive role of STF rookie officer Gopal along with Shivarajkumar as the lead.

ACT 1978

This was Vijay’s 2020 release blockbuster film. He played the role of an NSG commando chief Bheemeshwar Pandey. It is about a pregnant woman who faces obstacles while fighting against corruption in society. The roles of Vijay and Yagna Shetty in this social-thriller film were highly appreciated by the critics.