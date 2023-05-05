Retro, country music gigthis weekend

Bengalureans are in for an evening of country and retro music on Saturday. The latest country and retro band in the city Blue Mountain High backed by The Country Collective will perform classics from the ’70s and new-age country songs at ‘Country and Retro Musicale’, curated by Bengaluru-based Jared Sandhy, a well-known musician who leads The Country Collective. Sanjay Bose and

Adrian Dass, lead singers of Blue Mountain High, are well known country singers on Facebook Live with followers across the world.

Talking about why gigs like this are important, Bose says not too many bands in Bengaluru focus on country and retro music as the core genre. “The night will be a tribute to country and retro greats, and will include covers of artistes such as The Derailers, Buck Owens, The Bellamy Brothers, The Mavericks, Merle Haggard, and Eddie Rabbitt,” he shares.

‘The Country Collective’ has Jared Sandhy on drums, Blesswin Winco on guitar, Eric Gerald on guitar and banjo, Simon Augustine Sandhy on fiddle, Ashish Borde on bass and Lionel Jude on keys. Artistes like Roy Soulchild, Judah Sandhy, Mike Kerr, Neville D’Monte and Doreen D’Monte are also on the line-up.

Bose’s band is inspired by a range of country and retro music stars from the past and present. Jim Reeves, Marty Robbins, Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, Derailers, Keith Urban, Tim Mcgraw, Luke Combs are a few of those names. While Bose is more inclined toward retro and country music, Dass is drawn to contemporary country music. On May 6, 7pm, at Fandom by Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala. Tickets online.