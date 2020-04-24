Sandalwood workers to get relief for losses

The film industry has been hit by the lockdown, the daily wage work force has been greatly affected. In a bid to address their concerns the president of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, Suneel Puranik along with KFCC President Jairaj and noted producer Rockline Venkatesh briefed BY Vijayendra on the difficulties faced by Sandalwood.

Soon after he arranged for a meeting with his father, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The meeting bore fruit with the government deciding to extend their support to 6,000 families affected by the crisis.

“They are to receive coupons worth Rs 3,000 which can be used in any RelianceFresh outlet to purchase groceries,” says Puranik.

While the coupons are ready, they are still in the process of making a list of the most vulnerable of the lot. “Since the governments resources are limited, it is understandable that they cannot help everybody. Each association member is putting together a list of the most deserving based on circumstance and the final list will be made acoordingly,” he says.

The support will also be extended to non-members of the academy. Puranik assures that the coupons will reach the people in the next two to three days. “We are also releasing a video soon that shows the workers how to avail these coupons,” he says.