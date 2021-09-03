Sandalwood's famous on-screen teachers

The relationship between a teacher and a student has been fodder for many Indian films. The relationship is such that it lends to a lot of drama and emotions.

Ahead of the Teachers’ Day on September 5, Metrolife looks at some of the memorable films in Kannada that celebrate the teacher-student bond.

Naagarahaavu

The 1972 film, directed by Puttanna Kanagal, put Vishnuvardhan in the limelight. The actor plays a rebel who listens to only one man: his teacher Chamayya (a terrific KS Ashwath). Vishnuvardhan is excellent in his angry-young-man character of Ramachari.

He is difficult to reason with and has a great deal of pride. Chamayya meshtru takes it upon himself to put Ramachari on the right path. The film has a tragic love story but the emotional teacher-student relationship stands out strongly.

Where to watch: YouTube and MX Player

School Master

BR Panthulu’s ‘School Master’ (1958) is touted to be the first Kannada film to complete the silver jubilee. Panthulu plays a school teacher Ranganna. When he returns to his village as a headmaster, he is shocked to see the poor state of the primary school and decides to bring about a change.

How the honest teacher fights a corrupt system and several hurdles it hurls at him forms the rest of the story.

Where to watch: YouTube

Care of Footpath

The film made a lot of news before it was released in 2006. It was directed by the youngest filmmaker in the world, Kishan Shrikanth, who was nine years old then. His record stood till 2014, when a Nepali boy Saugat Bista made ‘Love You Baba’ at the age of seven.

‘Care of Footpath’ is about an orphan slum boy Slummu and his strong will to study in the face of rejections by the society. Saraswati, played by Tara, comes to Slummu’s rescue. The good-hearted teacher goes all the way to ensure Slummu is enrolled in her school. The film shows how a supportive mentor can help a gifted child achieve his or her dreams.

Where to watch: YouTube and Disney+Hotstar

‘Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru’

The film is far from perfect but it must be lauded for highlighting the issue of inequality in education. Jaggesh plays Kalidasa, a witty teacher who is passionate about his profession and the Kannada language. The 2019 film begins with this trademark comedy and turns serious gradually. It shows the problems children face in accessing education, which is their basic right.

Where to watch: Zee5

More recommendations

V Ravichandran’s ‘Halli Meshtru’ (1992)

Vishnuvardhan’s ‘School Master’ (2010)

Shivarajkumar-starrer ‘Drona’ (2020)