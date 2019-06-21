Sanjjanaa plays a boxer in Tamil debut

Mylari’ fame Sanjjanaa Galrani is all set to make her debut in the Tamil industry. Titled ‘Boxer’, the film is directed by Vivek.

The model-turned-actress talks to Metrolife about her Tamil debut, her upcoming projects and more.

Tell us about ‘Boxer’.

I am happy to be debuting in Tamil film industry with ‘Boxer’. It is a performance-oriented film, and the script demands a lot of hard work. I am thrilled to be entering the field with a tough role.

Tell us about your preparation for the role?

I have been trained in horse riding and sword fighting for the TV series ‘Swarna Khadgam’. I also learnt boxing to keep myself fit. The crew of ‘Boxer’ were looking for someone who has already been trained and has manly traits. My manager Monty sent them my profile and that is how ‘Boxer’ happened.

What are some of your dream roles?

It was my dream to play the role of a warrior queen, which happened with ‘Swarna Khadgam’. Now, with ‘Boxer’, I get to play the role of an athlete, another role I wanted to see myself in. I am glad to have been receiving such opportunities.

About your upcoming Tamil web series ‘Aivar’.

It is written by Vijay and Harsha, starring Ashwin Kakumanu and myself in the lead. It’s a political thriller and revolves around the lives of five people.

What is your advice to young actors?

My only advice for them is to follow their heart. The industry welcomes everyone with open hearts.

Your upcoming projects?

I am waiting for the release of my Tamil Web Series ‘Aivar’; it is going to air on Sony Liv. I am also working on two Kannada films ‘Mathey Mathey’ and ‘Muthukumar’. At the moment, ‘Boxer’ is my main focus.