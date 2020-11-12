Sapling campaign for green Deepavali 

A youth group is celebrating Deepavali in a completely eco-friendly manner.

One Nation Youth, an NGO founded by college friends, works with volunteers on service projects, and is marking the festival of lights with an afforestation campaign.

On Friday, the group will plant 100 saplings in and around JP Nagar 3rd Phase. Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy joins them at 3 pm.

“Last year, we planted about 300 saplings at the Bannerghatta National Park,” says Hemanth R S, one of the founders of One Nation Youth. The other founders are Rajath Singh, Darshan S H, Nishank Swamy, Manuchand K and Rajinikanth Jagadale.

This year, the volunteers felt they should set an example and not just preach against bursting crackers. “With the pandemic upon us, we all know how important it is to protect this planet. We want to be the change we want to see,” he says.

One Nation Youth, launched in 2018, is also promoting menstrual hygiene awareness.

“Our motto is to have a sanitary pad room in each and every government school and college,” he says.

The team hopes to rope in Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to spread the message.

The group can be contacted on 9900270319.