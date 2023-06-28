Sarangi concert tomorrow

On June 29, Indian sarangi player Harsh Narayan will present ‘Sarangi: A Lecture Demonstration’ at the Indian Music Experience Museum (IME), followed by a full-fledged concert. He will be accompanied by Kedarnath Havaldar on the tabla. Harsh said, “My lecture will cover the sarangi’s history and evolution.”

Commenting on the three-stringed instrument’s significance in Hindustani music, Harsh spoke about his grandfather Ram Narayan’s contribution to its popularity. “The sarangi has always had a secondary role in Hindustani music but because of my grandfather’s contribution, it now enjoys popularity. My vision is to carry forward his work,” shared Harsh, whose father Brij Narayan is also a noted sarod player.

June 29, 6 pm - 7.30 pm. Entry free. At Indian Music Experience Museum, J P Nagar.