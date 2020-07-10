Satisfy all your chocolate cravings

Chocolate lovers celebrated World Chocolate Day on July 7 and for good reason. Chocolate has the power to make your morning drink a delicious one.

Having said that, you don’t need just one day in the year to celebrate chocolate. Here are some delicious hot drinks you can make using chocolate.

Hot Chocolate

The queen of chocolate drinks is a simple one to make. All you need is hot milk, cocoa powder, sugar and a dash of cinnamon. Voila!

Swap out the milk with almond milk, oat milk or any other dairy alternative to make it vegan.

Creamy Caramel Mocha

This drink will not only satisfy your sweet cravings but also perk up your sleepiest mornings. All you need to make this coffee-house style drink is some hot strong brewed coffee, whipping cream, caramel syrup, cocoa powder, and a little bit of vanilla extract.

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

If you are a Starbucks lover, this is for you. Mix in some hot milk with cinnamon, pumpkin spice, orange zest, white chocolate chips, and some whipping cream for extra added flavour to your morning hot chocolate.

Viennese Coffee

Originated in Vienna, Austria, historians found that the serving of water with coffee symbolises how much the customer is valued. So here’s a little history lesson with your morning cup of Joe. It can be easily whipped up with a shot of espresso (or two), water, and some chocolate syrup.

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

If you love white chocolate and minty cool peppermint, then this one is for you! This drink is made out of crushed and melted peppermint candy, white baking chocolate, peppermint extract and milk.

Mocha Eggnog

This is a chocolate twist on classic eggnog, made out of egg yolks, hot cocoa, milk, fresh cream, and ground cinnamon. Bring a little Christmas to a regular quarantined morning!

Irish Coffee

This isn’t your regular cup of Joe! Irish coffee is popular for its addition of Irish Whiskey or Irish cream Liquor. An alcohol-free version can be easily made with condensed milk, chocolate syrup and cream.