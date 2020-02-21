Savouring the flavours of northwest India

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway is organising a 10-day food festival celebrating the flavours from Punjab to Kashmir and Peshwar to Afghanistan.

The festival is on till March 1 at Sheraton’s Persian Terrace.

The festival offers a sumptuous spread of ‘Tandoori prawns’, ‘Tandoori pomfret’, ‘Raan-e- musallam’, ‘Galawat kebab’, ‘Tandoori phool’, ‘Zimikand ki shaami’, ‘Bharwan tandoori aloo’, biryanis and more.

The restaurant is only open for dinner. The open terrace venue is ideal for anyone looking for a relaxed meal on a chilly evening.

Metrolife got a sneak peek into the spread — a treat for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.

We began with a variety of starters that ranged from veg patties to tandoori phool, the delectable gobi dish, where the cauliflower florets was coated with gram flour batter and grilled in a tandoor.

However, the winner of the night was the ‘Tandoori prawns’. The prawns were soft on the inside, with a perfect crunch on the outside.

For the main course, roti brushed with a generous amount of butter was paired with ‘Dal Makhani’. Its creamy texture put it right up there with the prawn tandoor as one of the better dishes of the night.

The ‘Sabz Chilman Biryani’, with paneer dumplings, mix vegetables and pomegranate, arrived cold and unremarkable. The ‘Baked Jamoon’ and ‘Shahi Tukda’ were too sweet for my palate. If your sweet tooth demands some delicate flavours and not an overwhelming sucrose attack, you better skip it. The festival at Persian Terrace, Level 4, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway is open from 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm.

For a set vegetarian menu the price starts at Rs 2,500 plus taxes per person and it will cost Rs 3,500 plus taxes per person for a non-vegetarian set menu.

For details, call 080-42520165 and 8285862747.