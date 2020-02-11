Say goodbye to your ex

When Rachel, Monica and Phoebe from popular sitcom FRIENDS had a cleansing ceremony on Valentine’s Day, they wanted to break the bad boyfriend circle.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we figured there may be some of you who are going through something similar. Here are some ways in which brands are leveraging the occasion to celebrate the day of love in a different manner — saying goodbye to your ex in style.

A picture for a burger

Burger King in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston accepts a picture of your ex in exchange of a Whopper. Customers can also bring letters, stuffed animal or specified piece of clothing to claim their reward. This is also in association with the newly-released ‘Birds of Prey’ movie, where the DC anti-heroine, played by Margot Robbie, has an explosive breakup with the Joker.

Axe Your Ex

Axe-throwing places in Louisville are hosting a Valentine’s Day event aimed at the Valentine-less. Called ‘Axe Your Ex’, you are to bring a photograph of your ex and place it on the bullseye to use as the target.

Donate to Goodwill

Goodwill is encouraging you to clear the clutter at home and donate your ex’s things lying around at home. Their idea is to donate to the needy and show your ex that you’re better off without them.

Cry Me A Cockroach

San Antonio Zoo in Texas is hosting a ‘Cry Me A Cockroach’ event where you can name a live cockroach and the zoo-keeper will serve it as a snack to one of the animals. If you opt for a rat, it will be fed to a reptile. All you have to do is log on to www.sazoo.org. For a cockroach, it’s $5. If your ex was a snack, you can name a pre-frozen rodent after them and they will feed it to a reptile for $25. You’ll receive a certificate which will be shared on their social media page. They will also be live-streaming the event on February 14.