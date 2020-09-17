Schools unlikely to get full strength

Schools and colleges are preparing to reopen on September 21 but few students are likely to return.

Most parents are worried, and say it is unreasonable to expect anyone to attend school when a pandemic is raging.

Hajira Khanam’s daughter Sugra studies at Presidency School, RT Nagar. She has been told the school will reopen on October 1, but she doesn’t intend to send Sugra to school.

“The pandemic is not over and the vaccine is not here yet. When kids go to school, they interact with a lot of people, and this is not the best time to take such risks,” she says.

Anandamma N, mother of Uday Gowda, student with Anantha Vidyaniketana, Devanahalli, says she hasn’t got any communication from the school about starting offline classes.

“Even if the school assures that all safety measures will be followed, we are apprehensive. Children can easily become primary contacts without their knowledge. The commute is another big concern,” she says.

She believes parent-assisted learning and online classes are the best solution for now.

Cleanliness, safety

Vasuki Prasanna, senior developer at an MNC, is against the idea of sending her daughter Lakshana Desai to college.

“It would be best if the online classes continued. All school and internal tests should be held online as there are ways to do them easily,” she says.

She notes that a lot of effort went into keeping students safe during the SSLC examinations held in June and July.

“One cannot be sure enough about how clean and safe the school surroundings are every day, but a lot of effort was put into maintaining social distance and scanning the students during the board exams,” she says.

Since she is a working professional, Vasuki won’t not be able to drop off and pick her daughter up from college. “Using public transport is a strict no-no now,” she says.

Physical classes and activities should be a choice, she says.

‘Vaccine first’

Swetha Jagadish, project manager with an MNC, and mother to Dhaiwik and Tanay Naidu, received a survey in July asking if she was okay to send her children back to school.

“I said I wasn’t. I haven’t got a notice yet from their schools,” she says.

Even if the classes have fewer students, Swetha is not ready to take the risk. “Concerns about hygiene in the restrooms or what would happen if a child sneezed in the class are too scary,” she says.

Since her children are appearing for their 10th and 12th standard board exams, she is gearing up to send them only for the final exams if no other option is offered. “I have decided to keep my children at home till the vaccine is here,” she says.

Swetha observes that the children are the most affected lot, since most other activities are taking place online.

Staggered groups

Lakshmi Prasad A, software professional and mother to Sukanya R, a ninth standard student, says education involves face-to-face interactions.

“So if classes and activities are held with staggered groups, it should be okay to send children to school once in a while,” she says.

Opening schools for little children is not ideal, as they do not understand the concept of social distancing well. But older students understand the need for safety measures, she reasons.

With no friends to play with, interpersonal communication is lost right now.

Sooner or later, classes should resume with safety measures in place, she adds.