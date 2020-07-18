Self-care for rainy season

Monsoon is a perfect time to curl up under a blanket and get cosy with a hot beverage and a book. It’s also a great time for your skin to go against your wishes and cause fungal infections.

That’s why it’s important to take care of your skin to ensure that it stays healthy.

Dr Jaya Sharma, dermatologist at Maharani Devi Medical Center, says that some fungal infections may affect your skin during this season.

She advises, “Follow a strict personal hygiene routine at all times to avoid fungal infections. Wear full-sleeved or light coloured clothes to protect your skin. Have a balanced diet and keep your immune system strong. Avoid oily food as it’s hard to digest in this weather.”

Other unhealthy reactions include atopic dermatitis, insect bite reactions, eczema and seasonal hair fall.

Dr Yasmin Abdul Rahman, consultant dermatologist and trichologist at Dr Yogiraj Center for Dermatology and Cosmetology, told Metrolife that damp clothes and retention of sweat and moisture on skin folds are the most common reasons for fungal infections.

She says the best way to avoid that is to ensure that your clothes are fully dry before wearing them. “Make sure that your skin is well moistured; use a ph balanced soap or body wash and moisturiser. Wipe your skin and dry completely after every wash,” she explains.

She also advises washing your hair two to three times a week to reduce dandruff. There should also be an increase in dietary proteins, vitamins and iron to help build the immunity of your skin and hair.

Tips to care for your skin

Wash your face often: It’s important to wash your face two to three times a day to keep the skin clean and hydrated.

Use moisturiser: After washing your face, apply moisturiser before going to sleep. This will help the skin repair itself.

Exfoliation your skin: Exfoliating your skin with either natural ingredients available at home or with a facewash will help your skin glow.

Apply sunscreen: It may seem unnecessary but the sun rays are still harmful to your delicate skin. Sunscreen will help take care of that.

Include fruits and vegetables: Cosmetics isn’t going to solve all your skin problem. Add fruits and vegetables in your daily diet.

Drink lots of water: Don’t forget to drink plenty of water as it’ll help your skin, hair and body stay healthy.