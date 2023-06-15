Seven-day ‘secret’ film fest comes to town

An unusual queer-themed film festival will open in Bengaluru on the weekend. The names of the films and filmmakers will be revealed only at the time of each screening.
Flaherty Seminar, an international platform for non-fiction cinema, will host the festival in the city for the first time, alongside New York, Lisbon, Toronto, and Mexico City. About 38 films will be screened in a hybrid format.
‘Queer World-Mending’ is the theme of the festival, which is now in its 68th edition. Curated by writer Jon Davies and artist and writer Steve Reinke, it will explore the difficulties faced by queer bodies. Explaining the decision to withhold the film titles, Mahesh S, one of the moderators, says, “The idea is to allow people to watch something for the first time without a pre-conceived notion.”
June 17 to 23, 6 pm, at Oorkathe, Nandi Durga Road Extension. Register on theflaherty.org
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28
Student raped on Mumbai local train, suspect held
60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation
Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study
Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space
First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm