Seven-day ‘secret’ film fest comes to town

An unusual queer-themed film festival will open in Bengaluru on the weekend. The names of the films and filmmakers will be revealed only at the time of each screening.

Flaherty Seminar, an international platform for non-fiction cinema, will host the festival in the city for the first time, alongside New York, Lisbon, Toronto, and Mexico City. About 38 films will be screened in a hybrid format.

‘Queer World-Mending’ is the theme of the festival, which is now in its 68th edition. Curated by writer Jon Davies and artist and writer Steve Reinke, it will explore the difficulties faced by queer bodies. Explaining the decision to withhold the film titles, Mahesh S, one of the moderators, says, “The idea is to allow people to watch something for the first time without a pre-conceived notion.”

June 17 to 23, 6 pm, at Oorkathe, Nandi Durga Road Extension. Register on theflaherty.org