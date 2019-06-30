Shivarajkumar is easy to work with: director Ravi Varma

Kannada film ‘Rustum’ which hit the theatres on Friday is making quite a buzz. Director Ravi Varma feels that it is a story that had to be told.

The filmmaker says that the actor Shivarajakumar was easy to work with.

Ravi, also a stunt expert, has been working in the industry for 23 years and aspired to direct a film starring Shivarajkumar and Puneet Rajkumar eight years ago.

He details, “But the budget planned overshot what the producer could afford, so the project was canned. Then years later, we started working on ‘Rustum’.”

When asked why he chose Shivarajkumar for the role, he says, “We needed a mature actor to play the character of an IPS officer, who is also family-oriented. We had Shivanna in our mind while working on the script.”

Ravi has worked as an action director in several of Shivarajkumar’s movies including ‘Vajrakaya’, ‘Sathya in Love’ and ‘Kavacha’.



Ravi Varma



“It is easy to work with Shivanna. He is supportive and encouraging to new filmmakers. He always helps around on the sets and is humble,” he says.

Any challenges you faced while directing the movie? “None. There are several action directors who have directed films, but many assume that such films mostly have action in them. I have always worked on action sequences according to the script, and thus, I am aware of many nuances of directing,” says Ravi.

The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Shraddha Srinath and Rachita Ram and Mayuri Kyatari in significant roles. It was shot at various cities across India including Pune, Patna and Bengaluru.

He signed Vivek Oberoi for the project because of his Bengaluru connection.

“We wanted someone who could portray the role well, and who would have been a better choice,” notes Ravi.