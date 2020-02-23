‘Shooting in Mysuru was an emotional experience’

From ‘RangiTaranga’ to ‘Mundina Nildana’, Kannada film actress Radhika Narayan has made a space for herself in the industry. In her latest, she is seen sharing the screen with Ramesh Aravind in this Friday’s release ‘Shivaji Surathkal’. In a candid chat with Metrolife, the actress shares her experience shooting for the film and more.

What convinced you to take up this role?

I got a call from the film’s director Akash Srivatsa saying that he was directing a film with Ramesh Aravind sir and wanted to cast me in it. I was hooked immediately. After reading the story and screenplay, I realised that it was an intelligently written story. The film includes two different time frames and I was impressed by how seamlessly they have interwoven the two.

What is the highlight of the film?

Ramesh Aravind, definitely. The film draws inspiration from Sherlock Holmes and the actor has pulled off his character convincingly. Judah Sandhy’s music is also not to be missed.

Tell us about your role.

I play Janani, Shivaji’s wife and a lawyer. While reading the script and while shooting, I realised how challenging it is to be a lawyer nowadays. This is clearly depicted in the film too.

How was your experience acting with Ramesh Aravind?

Ramesh sir never made me feel like a junior on the sets. His energy level is inspiring; he is an idol not just for actors but for anyone around him.

Lessons learnt on the set...

Working with actors of such great calibre can make a huge change in you. Apart from shooting for the film, being part of the promotions was such an educative experience.

Some memorable moments from the sets...

Shooting in Mysuru. I grew up there, so going back to the city and doing what I love the most, with my favourite actor, was such an emotional experience. We got to ride around the city on a Bullet for some scenes, and it felt good.

According to you, what is requisite for an actor?

Every actor should be up-to-date with their craft. They should be professional and respect others. There should be a give-and-take relationship between artistes. And, also you need to be respectful of time, your own and of others.

What’s in the pipeline?

I play a very interesting character in ‘Chase’, which is slated for release this April or May. I am also looking for some good scripts. I’m eager to explore a web-series, as well.