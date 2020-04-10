Short film explores modern-day dating

When Metrolife spoke to actors Nakuul Mehta and Sanaya Irani last week, it was evident that they shared a great bond with each other. Perhaps that’s why their new Terribly Tiny Tales short film, Ved & Arya, is doing well online.

The short film shows a relationship between a brother and sister and them exploring the challenges of modern-day dating. From exploring topics like homosexuality and celebrating love, it’s a heartfelt story told by the creators.

Sanaya, who is mostly known for her television roles, says she didn’t think too much about playing a homosexual character.

“I am a big believer of love. I think if two people love each other, their sexuality doesn’t matter. When I read the script, I was impressed with how well it was written and the twist at the end. I believe my job as an actor is to act and I did that,” she tells Metrolife.

As for exploring the online platform, Nakuul felt that every medium has its own language. He says, “TV channels and theatres aren’t ready to share stories like this. Webspace gives you that opportunity instead. For TV, I used to choose something that’s commercially viable and I felt I need to pick something that does justice to my presence. In that sense, the online space is non-judgemental because the audience is different.”

Working together on this project was a fun one for both of them.

From auditioning together for years to finding their own paths, coming together for the short film was a sort of reunion for them.

“We’ve known each other for 15 years. I like his work and the choice he makes. I’ve never worked with him but you can tell a hard worker when you see one,” Sanaya says. Nakuul, on the other hand, loved Sanaya’s ability to question things.

“I’m the same way. I love asking questions, which can be annoying sometimes but it’s a great learning experience. When Sanaya does the same thing, it feels great that I have company,” he laughs.

Ved and Arya (in the short film) share a great sibling bond. The characters are seen having open conversations on relationships and life — no judgements attached. When asked how their real-life relationship is like with their siblings, they both had answers that sounds like pretty much all of us.

Nakuul says, “I became close to my older sister after we grew up. We were at each other’s throats before that. But now we share a great bond, especially after we both got married. We still have our moments but we get along very well now.”

Sanaya, however, has always had a close bond with her siblings. “If you had to put a tag on being perfect siblings, we would be it. We love each other a lot that I can’t even put it in words,” she says proudly.

Even though both the actors aren’t on dating apps, they both feel it’s a great platform to meet people.

“Given how dependent we are on technology, dating apps are a great way to meet people. And the fact that the only mode of communication now (because of the lockdown) is through video calls, why not?” Nakuul opines.

But this could also come with a set of negative aspects. Nakuul adds, “You have to know what you want from it and how to handle the situation. I have friends who have met on social media and are happily married now. But that doesn’t mean everyone has a pleasant experience. In platforms like these, you have to be careful too.”

‘Ved and Arya’ is streaming on TTT’s YouTube channel.