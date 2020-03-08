Should seek help for postpartum depression: experts

Motherhood is still considered synonymous with being a woman and though much is said about the joys of giving birth, mum’s the word when it comes to postpartum depression. It is said that one in seven new mothers suffer from this.

Recently, actress Sameera Reddy opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression after she gave birth to her first child, Hans. Speaking at a recent event, the video of which she posted on her Instagram page, the actress said that she had no idea about postpartum depression since nobody had spoken to her about it. Pointing out that social media and advertisements had “built a beautiful bubble” around her, simply classifying the entire experience as awesome, Sameera spoke about crying bouts, body image issues and an inability to care for her son for some time.

She joins a small list of celebrities who have chosen to speak out about their battle with motherhood. Bollywood and television stars like Deepika Singh and Mandira Bedi and Hollywood A-listers like Drew Barrymore, Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Gwyneth Paltrow and singer Adele are among the few who have spoken about experiencing crippling depression and unreasonable anxiety and sadness after childbirth.

Very few mothers come forward to talk about it

“Postpartum depression is common if you go by our books but the women here don’t express themselves,” says Dr Aarthi Bharat, consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari. “I get a case once in a month or two months because there are very few people who actually come forward and talk about how they have been feeling different and unlike themselves after they had a baby.”

“I remember one or two cases where the women had varied symptoms but all they needed was somebody to sit, patiently listen to them and counsel them,” she adds.

She tells the story of a recent patient. The lady had given birth two weeks before that and was having regular panic attacks after that. “It’s difficult to analyse walk-in patients, as opposed to women we have been working with through their pregnancy, because you don’t know their history and what kind of a person she is,” Dr Aarthi says. “The symptoms get better within 1-3 weeks. If not, we send the women for proper psychatric counselling. Very few people need medication.”

Abuse, financial stress, health issues can trigger this

Child birth can trigger many powerful emotions such as excitement, joy, fear and anxiety, points out Dr Sugami Ramesh, senior consultant, clinical psychology, Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta Road.

“Some women who come to me keep crying. They have mixed emotions; they don’t know whether to be happy or sad. First of all, we check their family history for cases of mental illness or depression. Women who have been sexually abused as children also experience this, which stems from anxiety about whether their baby will also go through the same. Unhappy relationships with the spouse, financial stress or unplanned and unwanted pregnancies can also trigger this,” she says. Even Thyroid issues are a cause.

Some women are anxious about the process of breastfeeding too — they worry whether they are doing it properly, whether they are holding the baby right and so on.

Strong support system needed

The women should identify the problems they are going through and discuss them with someone they are comfortable with.

“The best thing would be to go for psychotherapy. They should not prolong the treatment since it will affect the baby and their own behaviour,” adds Dr Sugami.

It is a good idea to connect with other new mothers, who can help one navigate the maze of motherhood.

Symptoms include mood swings, exhaustion, hopelessness

Dr Bharati Kamoji, senior consultant - obstetrics and gynecology, Aster CMI Hospital points out that postpartum depression follows about 15 percent of births, both in first-time moms and those who’ve given birth before.

“It can cause severe mood swings, exhaustion, and a sense of hopelessness. The intensity of those feelings can make it difficult to care for your baby or yourself. Postpartum depression shouldn’t be taken lightly. It’s a serious disorder, but can be overcome through treatment.”

Signs and symptoms of depression after childbirth vary, and range from mild to severe.

Baby blues symptoms

Signs and symptoms of baby blues — which can last from a few days to a week or two after your baby is born — may include

* Mood swings

* Anxiety

* Sadness

* Irritability

* Feeling overwhelmed

* Crying

* Reduced concentration

* Appetite problems

* Trouble sleeping

Postpartum depression symptoms

Postpartum depression may be mistaken for baby blues at first — but the signs and symptoms are more intense and last longer, and may eventually interfere with your ability to care for your baby and handle other daily

tasks.

Symptoms usually develop within the first few weeks after giving birth, but may begin earlier ― during pregnancy ― or later — up to a year after birth.

Symptoms may include

* Depressed mood or severe mood swings

* Excessive crying

* Difficulty bonding with your baby

* Withdrawing from family and friends

* Loss of appetite or eating much more than usual

* Inability to sleep (insomnia) or sleeping too much

* Overwhelming fatigue or loss of energy

* Reduced interest and pleasure in activities you used to enjoy

* Intense irritability and anger

* Fear that you’re not a good mother

* Hopelessness

* Feelings of worthlessness, shame, guilt or inadequacy

* Diminished ability to think clearly, concentrate or make decisions

* Restlessness

* Severe anxiety and panic attacks

* Thoughts of harming yourself or your baby

* Recurrent thoughts of death or suicide

Untreated, postpartum depression may last for many months or longer.

Music video shows postpartum depression

A Malayalam music video, titled ‘Jananya’, dealt with this subject that is rarely shown on screen. Directed by Anand Anilkumar, who has worked as assistant director in movies like Driving License and Underworld, the song shows the overwhelming feeling of helplessness and despondency that some mothers experience. Anand has revealed that he got the idea from his wife Sony Sunil.

The video shows a new mother who remains unsmiling through all the celebrations, while her husband and everyone else are delighted. She struggled with daily tasks and after her husband catches her crying in the bathroom, they seek medical help.

The second half of the video shows the same scenes of celebrations, only that the woman is smiling and happy in them.

The song has been sung by Gouri Sreekumar and Gireesan AC and Mridula Madhav has sensitively portrayed the role of the mother. It was shared by several Malayalam film celebrities on their social media pages.