Simple recipes with apple

As cliched as it may sound when one says ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away’, the fruit has its benefits. Not everyone is a fan of eating the fruit as it is, so here are a few recipes you can use the humble fruit in.

Chicken Apple Salad

Ingredients

* Shredded boneless chicken breast, 1

* Finely diced apple, 1/2 cup

* Mayonnaise, 1/2 cup

* Finely diced onions, 1

* Lemon juice, 1 tsp

* Salt and pepper to taste

* Sliced bread

* Softened butter, 2 tbsp

Method

* If the chicken breast is not already cooked and shredded, finish that process first by adding it to boiling water and poaching it for 10 minutes on medium heat. Cool it down completely before use.

* In a bowl, add the remaining ingredients, including the chicken.

* Butter the bread and spread the mix on one slice.

* Shape the sandwich however you like. You can consume it immediately or place it on a baking sheet with a damp cloth and cover it tightly with a plastic wrap for 24 hours before serving.

Spinach Salad with Apples

Ingredients

* Apple cider vinegar, 2 tbsp

* Olive oil, 3 tbsp

* Dijon mustard, 1 tsp

* Honey, 1/2 tsp

* Salt, 1/4 tsp

* Black pepper, 1/2 tsp

* Baby spinach, 1 bag

* Thinly sliced apple, 1

* Crumbled feta cheese, 1 cup

* Walnuts, 1/2 cup

Method

* In a large bowl, add olive oil, mustard, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper.

* Add the spinach and coat it well.

* Add the remaining ingredients and toss gently.

* Serve it fresh or if you want to have it chilled, keep it in the fridge for 15 minutes.

Apple halwa

Ingredients

* Apples, 2

* Ghee, 1 1/2 tbsp

* Granulated sugar, 3 tbsp

* Cinnamon powder, 1/2 tbsp

* Nutmeg powder, 1/2 tsp

* Cardamon powder, 1/4 tsp

Method

* Wash and peel the apples, cut them into slices.

* Run it through a food processor or on a low grind in a mixer if you don't have a processor. Few lumps of it are fine.

* In a pan, heat the ghee and add the apples.

* Gradually add the sugar and mix well.

* Add cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom powder and mix well.

* You'll soon realise that it's turning into a halwa consistency when the sugar melts and becomes liquidy.

* Cook this for about five minutes till the water evaporates.

* Garnish the halwa with sliced almonds and your dessert is ready.