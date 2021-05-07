Simple surprises for your mother

Mother’s Day falls on May 9 and it’s time to make your mom feel extra special. With existing restrictions, plans for lavish gift shopping or elaborate trips might not be an option.

Metrolife lists out some quick and easy things to do, to make her feel appreciated.

OTT date

Binge watch movies with her — ask for her favourites, make a list and play them back-to-back. The varied OTT platforms also offer many interesting options — from Bollywood movies like ‘Mom’ (Netflix), ‘Helicopter Eela’ (Disney+Hoststar) to Hollywood ones like ‘The Incredibles’ (Disney+Hoststar) and ‘Mamma Mia!’ (Netflix).

Go an extra step and get her an OTT subscription, so she can binge watch when she wants some time off. Schedule and watch a movie online together, if you stay away.

Online magic

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, but can reduce family time. If you’re not staying with your mother, then make sure to do a video call with her. Invite in her favourite friends or even your grandmother, to make it more special. For multiple callers, WhatsApp, Zoom, Google Hangouts, the options are many.

If you stay with her, just schedule a call and make her favourite lady college and school friends come online.

Reorganise

Has she been asking you to clean your room or help organise the dinnerware cupboard lately? Set aside some time, help her clean that dinnerware and cutlery set and reorganise items in cupboard. As she unfolds family stories of where each piece came from, ask her if she would like to reorganise and decorate the living room.

If you have décor kept aside, click a picture of the room, make a plan and redesign. Even shifting furniture around, changing curtains and opening up closed windows, can make a lot of change.

Pamper time

Who doesn’t like a good massage? Help her relax by giving her a nice shoulder, neck and foot massage. Go wild, and put in some time for a facial, a manicure, and pedicure too. Paint her nails and make her feel like the superwoman, she is.

Kitchen break

If you stay with your mother, give her a break today and cook her favourite dish for her, even if it is a normal chapathi-sabji or sambhar rice. If she still insists on cooking, join in and help her or clean the dishes.

If you don’t stay close by, order a treat for her from Swiggy or Zomato.

Bake a cake or order some cupcakes for her, to add to the celebration.

New activities

Encourage her to join an online group or activity, which she has been craving to rediscover. There are several book reading, music appreciation, knitting, cooking, travelling groups online, who host online meets and are planning for safe get-togethers, once we clear off the pandemic.

If she isn’t too tech-savvy, teach her about the most basic to new social media platforms and apps and help her redefine her ‘me time’.