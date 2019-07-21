Singer M D Pallavi’s new album to be out soon

Singer and actor MD Pallavi is one of the three Bengalureans to win the Sangeeta Nataka Award.

The bhavageethe exponent is conferred with ‘Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar’ in the ‘Other Major Traditions of Music’ category for her contribution to the musical genre, specific to Kannada.

The singer’s facets are many — she is an actor, composer, director, sound designer, among many other things.

Pallavi talks about the award, music and more in a chat with Metrolife.

How do you feel about winning?

I am humbled and extremely honoured to have received the prestigious award. I am quite happy and proud to say that it is the first Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for someone from this field of music in Karnataka.

The award is another feather in your cap. Do you believe it could inspire more people towards top take up light and folk music?

Yes, I think so. It is a great honour to receive encouragement like this at a national level.

What are your thoughts on the light and folk music scene in India?

The light and folk music scene has always been vibrant here because of the country’s diversity.

Do you see any musical genre that has grown massively in the recent past?

Except for the all-pervading film music, all other genres of music have been healthily coexisting for years.

Is independent music growing in India?

The independent music scene in India is flourishing quite well because of the various social platforms that are now available. Since there is such an influx of material out there, it is all the more important for artistes to think, plan, practice and then put out their work.

You are one among the three Bengalureans to receive the award this year. Theatre veteran Raghunandan turned it down. Your thoughts?

I respect his decision.

Whats’s in the pipeline?

I am working on a new bhavageethe album, which will be out in a couple of months. I am rehearsing for a new play written by Irawati Karnik and directed by Abhishek Majumdar. I am editing a travel documentary that I shot myself. I am also working on the second draft of an ongoing musical collaboration called ‘Threshold’ with singer Bindhumalini.