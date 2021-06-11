Six gizmo gifts for your dad

Father’s Day is just a week away. With work from home being the norm, a little something to up his work desk would definitely get you some brownie points. Here is a list of goodies you can spoil your father with, which are well within Rs 2,000.

Tile mate

Does he forget where he put his wallet or keys? Buy him this Tile Mate (1 pack) with a replaceable battery, which when attached to mobile phone, keys, wallets or just about anything that he can’t live without, will help locate them. You can even use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick then to flat surfaces like a laptop etc.

Price: Rs 1,999

Where: www.amazon.in

Wifi range extender

Have internet at home but want to be able to access it from anywhere? Get TP-Link

TL-WA850RE Wifi range extender with an internal antenna, to enjoy seamless streaming and gaming experience. It features a smart signal indicator feature that alerts one about signal strength, offers 300 Mbps speed and a

frequency of 2.4 GHz.

Price: Rs 1,399

Where: www.flipkart.com

Phone stand

Get this super cool tabletop astronaut to support your dad’s mobile phone while he’s on a video or audio call/online meeting. Made of polyresin, this stand has a shock resistance demeanour and a non-slip base to protect the phone. The stand can hold the phone is both horizontal and vertical positions. It doubles as a cute tabletop figurine too.

Price: Rs. 1,299 (+GST)

Where: www.bigsmall.in

Bluetooth speaker

The boAt Stone 650 10W bluetooth speaker, with a smooth secure silicon coating on the outside and a diamond gridded mesh, has 2-inch x 2 drivers with 10W. Perfect for his game nights or music while he prepares for those tough meetings, with up to 7 hours of playtime that is backed by a 1800 mah capacity lithium battery.

Price: Rs 1,999

Where: www.boat-lifestyle.com

Cooling pad

With your dad online throughout the day, stuck in meetings and projects, it’s best to get this Cosmic Byte Asteroid Laptop Cooling Pad, to make sure his laptop doesn’t heat up and crash. With seven adjustable heights and a five-fan design, along with LED lights and USB ports, the pad is just what he needs to make sure work goes on smoothly.

Price: Rs 1,499

Where: www.amazon.in

E-writer

Does he write a lot of notes but is environment conscious? Get him a Bestor E-Writer, which can be used for writing, drawing or just scribbling and doodling when in those stretched out boring meetings. The 12 inches LCD digital writer which comes with a stylus, is just the size to capture your thoughts for the day.

Price: Rs 685

Where: www.flipkart.com